Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

Seahawks to release Shelby Harris; could a Broncos return make sense?

Mar 13, 2023, 10:21 AM | Updated: 10:24 am
DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 31: Shelby Harris #96 of the Denver Broncos celebrates in the fourth qua...
Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
BY
Senior Broncos Writer

One year after being part of the package sent to Seattle for Russell Wilson, Shelby Harris is on the market again.

The Seahawks are expected to release Harris after one season, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Monday morning, just before the legal-tampering period began.

Harris was scheduled to carry a salary-cap number of just over $12.2 million in the third year of a contract he signed with the Broncos in 2021. Seattle will save just over $8.94 million of cap space by cutting him, per OvertheCap.com.

His release comes with Dre’Mont Jones officially being available for other teams to contact Monday. The legal-tampering period began at 10 a.m. MDT with Jones unsigned — and a contract with an average annual value of at least $17 million in his sights.

Thus, if Jones walks, the Broncos would be looking for replacements. And a player like Harris — who was cut — would not count in the compensatory-pick calculation. That’s because Harris is considered a “street free agent.”

Only unrestricted free agents count for and against compensatory picks; those players are ones who hit the market with expiring contracts.

Thus, Harris might make sense. And the Broncos know what kind of player he is. That said, Harris’ production was down last year; his QB hits dropped to 6 after he had 11 in each of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

But he remains durable; he played 15 games last year and has missed just seven games in the last six seasons. He’s a proven starter — something the Broncos might need if Jones departs. And he’s played under Vance Joseph before in 2017 and 2018; he can fit in the scheme.

***

Broncos

Sean Payton...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – March 13, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: why getting OG Ben Powers was a great move, was acquiring RT Mike McGlinchey a case of overpaying, the qualities of QB Jarrett Stidham, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey
16 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo...
Jake Shapiro

Three big storylines emerge out of AFC West that will affect the Broncos

While the Denver Broncos spent the opening hours of free agency making a flurry of moves, their AFC West foes also hit the market
16 hours ago
Jarrett Stidham...
DMac

Denver Broncos take calculated risk in signing QB Jarret Stidham

Denver signed Jarret Stidham for $5 million a year over the next two seasons, it was a shot across the bow to Russell Wilson
16 hours ago
Jonas Griffith...
Will Petersen

On a day with some big Broncos moves, key smaller ones made as well

Mike Klis reports that LB Jonas Griffith, punter Corliss Waitman and OL Quinn Bailey were all tendered at $940,000 salaries for next season
16 hours ago
Jarrett Stidham...
Andrew Mason

Call off the Sean Payton backup-QB reunions: Broncos sign ex-Raider to be No. 2 QB

The Broncos added Jarrett Stidham to back up Russell Wilson.
16 hours ago
Mike McGlinchey...
James Merilatt

Broncos take another swing at solving their riddle at right tackle

Despite past missteps in free agency, Denver is once again attempting to patch the right side of their offensive line with a big-money deal
16 hours ago
Seahawks to release Shelby Harris; could a Broncos return make sense?