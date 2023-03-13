Seahawks to release Shelby Harris; could a Broncos return make sense?

One year after being part of the package sent to Seattle for Russell Wilson, Shelby Harris is on the market again.

The Seahawks are expected to release Harris after one season, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Monday morning, just before the legal-tampering period began.

The #Seahawks plan to release DL Shelby Harris, source says. Seattle has explored possible trades but hasn't found a taker yet for the nine-year veteran who played well last season. Harris, who was part of the Russell Wilson deal, was set to make $9 million this upcoming season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Harris was scheduled to carry a salary-cap number of just over $12.2 million in the third year of a contract he signed with the Broncos in 2021. Seattle will save just over $8.94 million of cap space by cutting him, per OvertheCap.com.

His release comes with Dre’Mont Jones officially being available for other teams to contact Monday. The legal-tampering period began at 10 a.m. MDT with Jones unsigned — and a contract with an average annual value of at least $17 million in his sights.

Thus, if Jones walks, the Broncos would be looking for replacements. And a player like Harris — who was cut — would not count in the compensatory-pick calculation. That’s because Harris is considered a “street free agent.”

Only unrestricted free agents count for and against compensatory picks; those players are ones who hit the market with expiring contracts.

Thus, Harris might make sense. And the Broncos know what kind of player he is. That said, Harris’ production was down last year; his QB hits dropped to 6 after he had 11 in each of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

But he remains durable; he played 15 games last year and has missed just seven games in the last six seasons. He’s a proven starter — something the Broncos might need if Jones departs. And he’s played under Vance Joseph before in 2017 and 2018; he can fit in the scheme.

