Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Fan favorite Kendall Hinton healthy enough to battle for roster spot

Jul 28, 2023, 10:02 AM | Updated: 10:06 am

Kendall Hinton...

Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos have made a few roster moves ahead of the first official day of training camp, most importantly activating wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Hinton was placed on the PUP list on Sunday with fellow wideout KJ Hamler and other notable Broncos. Hinton passed his physical and is eligible to return to practice, the team said on Friday.

Hinton, a Wake Forest alumni, posted career highs last year, catching 24 passes for 311 yards over 12 games.

Hamler, restructured his contract last month but is expected to be in a bit of a battle for his roster spot. Denver signed Marquez Callaway and Lil’Jordan Humphrey in March. Both played for Sean Payton in New Orleans and could factor on special teams. The Broncos drafted Marvin Mims Jr. with their first choice in April. Emerging second-year receiver Brandon Johnson, a 2022 camp star, picked up where he left off during OTAs. And deep threat Jalen Virgil and speedy Montrell Washington also remain in a crowded room that’s topped by Tim Patrick, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

And Denver made another move ahead of Friday’s practice, signing wide receiver Michael Bandy and waiving wide receiver Nick Williams in a corresponding roster move.

Brady caught 10 passes in 10 games for the Chargers last season.

***

Broncos

Sean Payton...

Jake Shapiro

Sean Payton regrets bombshell quotes as a coach, no longer an analyst

New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton made big-time headlines this week when he called out the 2022 team, but he regrets that

13 hours ago

Javonte Williams...

Andrew Mason

Nearly 10 months after knee injury, Javonte Williams is ready to roll

It's something of a medical miracle that Javonte Williams is ready for Denver Broncos training camp after his October 2022 knee injury.

2 days ago

Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton Dishes Out Truth Bombs – Orange and Blue Today July 27 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: Broncos HC Sean Payton throws former HC Nathaniel Hackett under the bus, interesting comments from Payton about GM George Paton, was Payton essentially defending QB Russell Wilson, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Randy Gradishar...

Andrew Mason

Three Broncos legends are one step closer to the Hall of Fame

Randy Gradishar, Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves passed through the first hurdle in their path to being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024.

2 days ago

Nathaniel Hackett Robert Saleh...

Will Petersen

Jets head coach fires back at Sean Payton, tells him to “hate away”

Hours after Payton destroyed the 2022 Broncos and Nathaniel Hackett in an interview with USA Today, Robert Saleh said his piece

2 days ago

Jerry Rosburg...

Will Petersen

On day Sean Payton goes off, Jerry Rosburg takes some credit

Jerry Rosburg took credit for getting Wilson out of his office and keeping his personal coaches away from Broncos headquarters to end 2022

2 days ago

Fan favorite Kendall Hinton healthy enough to battle for roster spot