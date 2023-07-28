Fan favorite Kendall Hinton healthy enough to battle for roster spot

The Denver Broncos have made a few roster moves ahead of the first official day of training camp, most importantly activating wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Hinton was placed on the PUP list on Sunday with fellow wideout KJ Hamler and other notable Broncos. Hinton passed his physical and is eligible to return to practice, the team said on Friday.

Hinton, a Wake Forest alumni, posted career highs last year, catching 24 passes for 311 yards over 12 games.

Hamler, restructured his contract last month but is expected to be in a bit of a battle for his roster spot. Denver signed Marquez Callaway and Lil’Jordan Humphrey in March. Both played for Sean Payton in New Orleans and could factor on special teams. The Broncos drafted Marvin Mims Jr. with their first choice in April. Emerging second-year receiver Brandon Johnson, a 2022 camp star, picked up where he left off during OTAs. And deep threat Jalen Virgil and speedy Montrell Washington also remain in a crowded room that’s topped by Tim Patrick, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

And Denver made another move ahead of Friday’s practice, signing wide receiver Michael Bandy and waiving wide receiver Nick Williams in a corresponding roster move.

Brady caught 10 passes in 10 games for the Chargers last season.

