BRONCOS

Facing looming roster crunch, Broncos’ Hamler restructures contract

Jun 30, 2023, 2:06 PM | Updated: 2:06 pm

KJ Hamler...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

KJ Hamler hasn’t been blessed with good health to this point in his career. And to that end, the Broncos and the 2020 second-round pick reworked his contract with a specific clause tied to injury.

The split contract means Hamler will see a reduced salary if he lands on injured reserve. Such language is standard for the contracts of numerous players, particularly undrafted or late-round players in their first seasons in the NFL.

Hamler missed offseason work due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered earlier this offseason while working out. That followed a season in which a hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve to end the season. He began the year completing his rehab from a torn ACL and a dislocated hip suffered three games into the 2021 season.

Hamler has played in just 10 of a possible 34 games in the past two seasons and 23 of 50 for his career. Further, he faces a tight situation at wide receiver in the wake of the team using a second-round pick on Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., along with the return of Tim Patrick from injured reserve and the addition of some potential special-teams contributors on the back end of the depth chart, particularly ex-Saints WR Marquez Callaway.

The reworked contract gives the Broncos some cap relief if the pectoral-muscle issue lands Hamler on IR again. But it doesn’t change the fact that Hamler, once considered a core part of the Broncos’ hopes, is very much on the bubble as camp approaches.

