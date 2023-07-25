Kris Bryant lands on injured list again with fractured finger

Kris Bryant is back on the injured list.

The Rockies outfielder landed there Monday after suffering a fractured finger when hit by a pitch Saturday at Miami. The Rockies placed him on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday.

It is Bryant’s second stint on the injured list this year. He missed nearly all of June with a left-heel bruise, returning on June 30. But all that comes on the heels of a 2022 season in which he missed 120 games.

He has a .251/.338/.379 line and a .717 OPS in 65 games played for the Rockies this year.

Bryant signed a $182 million contract in 2022 and has played in just 107 of a possible 262 games because of injuries, including plantar fasciitis.

Replacing Bryant on the roster will be infielder Elehuris Montero.

The 24-year-old boasts a prodigious 1.159 OPS at AAA Albuquerque this year, but has a .544 OPS and a .198 batting average in 35 games with the big club this year.

The Rockies made one other move, optioning right-handed pitcher Karl Kauffmann to AAA Albuquerque and calling up former first-round pick Riley Pint to take his place. Kauffman went four innings Monday night to earn his first major-league win as the Rockies defeated Washington, 7-3.

Pint, the No. 4 overall pick in 2016, made his major-league debut May 17, allowing one earned run, one hit and three walks in one-third of an inning during a Colorado win over Cincinnati. He has a 6.31 ERA and a 1.790 ERA in 32 relief appearances in Albuquerque this season.

