Von Miller is dead serious about being a general manager one day

Von Miller already has his eyes set on his next career.

The former Broncos star and Super Bowl 50 MVP wants to be a general manager in the NFL one day.

That was by far the most interesting takeaway from a lengthy feature penned by Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated and The MMQB on Tuesday.

Von Miller is focused on his legacy as he chases a third Super Bowl ring. His time off the field also helped him prepare for his next chapter: becoming an NFL GM.@GregBishopSI profiles the star pass rusher before Year 13https://t.co/ok89vsf5iy pic.twitter.com/9CCBWwQeER — The MMQB (@theMMQB) July 25, 2023

Bishop reports that after Miller tore his meniscus last season, he started to make more and more frequent trips to see Buffalo GM Brandon Beane to pick his brain. Beane worked his way up the NFL ladder to one of the top jobs in sports, something Miller eventually wants to do.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a second now,” Miller told Bishop. “And then it hit me. I’ve been about player-evaluating my entire career, even in high school. I’m not a contract guy. But when it comes to building a team and getting the right teammates and even the cafeteria workers and mental health therapists and trainers and equipment guys…I know what championship infrastructure looks like.”

It’s an interesting comment from Miller, a guy who certainly does understand what its like to win a championship. And be the best player on the team.

He certainly was that for the Broncos in 2015, when his two strip sacks of Panther QB Cam Newton swung the whole game and earned him MVP.

Miller probably wasn’t the best player for the Rams when they won a Super Bowl a couple of years ago after he was traded from Denver, but he was in the top-5. He’s seen two different title teams from two wildly different perspectives and knows what it takes to hoist a Lombardi Trophy.

There are plenty more interesting nuggets in the Bishop story that are worth your time, but the most important is that Miller wants to run a team one day.

And doubting he can achieve that goal would be foolish.

