Where does the new Broncos helmet rank in their uniform history?

On Tuesday, the Broncos unveiled a new alternate helmet for the 2023 season. For the first time in franchise history, they’ll be wearing white, adding sixth look to their history.

Kept these on ice. 🥶🧊 Introducing our new #Snowcapped Alt Helmet: pic.twitter.com/Iu5VU20pZ1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 25, 2023

It’s a sharp look. It goes really well with the all-orange uniform. But will it stand the test of time? Will it age well? Will it become a classic?

To answer those questions, it’s helpful to compare the helmet to previous looks for the Broncos. Here’s a ranking of the franchise’s all-time helmets:

6. Original (1960-61)

The Broncos original uniforms, used in their first two seasons, weren’t orange and blue. They were brown and yellow, a hideous combination that fans hated. The helmet wasn’t bad, however. It had a classic look, similar to something from a college team. The brown helmet with a white number is simple and sharp.

5. Horse on Acid (1962-66)

In 1962, the Broncos moved to their orange-and-blue color scheme. As part of that, they introduced a new helmet and logo. The first year, the bucking horse was blue. In subsequent years, it was white. This was the only time the Broncos had an orange base to their helmet.

4. The Classic D (1968-96)

For nearly three decades, the Broncos sported this classic look. They wore it in four Super Bowls, all of which resulted in losses. It’s a fan favorite, but two things hold it back. First, the royal blue didn’t pop all that well. Second, the equipment guys often had a hard time putting the “D” on the helmet at the right angle.

3. The Snowcap (2023)

This is a nice throwback to the classic Broncos helmet, using the old-school D logo. The white base is new and unique, while also providing a clean look. The stripes pop perfectly, providing a really strong look that fans will immediately embrace.

2. The Horse Head (1997-Current)

The Broncos rolled this new look out in 1997, much to the chagrin of fans. People came around quickly, however, as Denver won the Super Bowl in each of the first two seasons with these helmets. Add in Super Bowl 50 and it’s been the franchise’s look in all three title campaigns.

1. The Throwback (2016-Current)

This version has the classic feel with the “D” logo, while also improving upon the originals two problems. The navy base is a better look than royal blue. And the people applying the logo stickers have finally figured out how to get the angle right.

