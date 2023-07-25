Reaction to Broncos helmet mostly positive, but some wanted more

The Denver Broncos unveiled a new white alternate helmet on Tuesday.

“Snowcapped” will be worn for two games during the 2023 regular season, and can only be paired with the team’s all-orange alternate uniforms, per NFL requirements.

Social media exploded when the helmet was first revealed, with the reaction mostly positive. Still, some were hoping for more than just a helmet while others weren’t happy it can only be worn with the orange uniform.

Here’s a sample of what folks were saying within the first hour of the new look dropping.

And there it is … classic D on a white helmet. A 🔥 logo on an 🧊 helmet … 💯 https://t.co/A7zeHArNMd pic.twitter.com/rGIGxnXDe6 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 25, 2023

ICE COLD!!! I LOVE IT!!! https://t.co/3PPNWUz1qV — Steve Atwater (@SteveAtwater27) July 25, 2023

Basically same Broncos logo used from 1968-‘96. Added orange and blue vertical stripes. Looks sharp. #9sports https://t.co/XeXqSQcLG3 — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) July 25, 2023

Here they are 🧊 I like em! What do you think #BroncosCountry ? https://t.co/yYHglInYPr — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) July 25, 2023

Broncos go white with the old school 'D' logo. Think these look pretty clean. What do you all think? https://t.co/i09L43CgmD — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) July 25, 2023

This are the best!!!!! https://t.co/M07MyXrsrk — Kevin Kissner (@KissnerRadio) July 25, 2023

Cool as ice https://t.co/cEBV1YqVan — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) July 25, 2023

These are tuff https://t.co/XgfrZ9gLFM — Myck Miller (@MyckMiller) July 25, 2023

These helmets absolutely ROCK. Love the helmet. But wearing them with the all orange color rush is an unacceptable mistake for me. https://t.co/VlGeMN0a5R — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) July 25, 2023

At least they brought back the D. Would have preferred a true #Broncos throwback, but it’s not bad. Warming up to it. https://t.co/vItOxvvkM1 — Ian St. Clair (@IanStClair) July 25, 2023

It’s a great helmet, but not putting this with an alternate jersey is a fail and a letdown by the Broncos…bummer. https://t.co/Nz2fl1Ei5b — Steven Kriz (@skrizPO) July 25, 2023

It could have been worse, but why go with a white helmet, with orange jerseys and orange pants? Thankfully, the “D” logo is still being used with this new white helmet. https://t.co/16fLcYRXaI — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) July 25, 2023

So color rush with white helmet. I’ll wait until I see it on the field https://t.co/kjptqvzkc6 — Jeff Howe (@sportsdenver) July 25, 2023

What do you think of the new helmet? Did it live up to expectations? Or were you hoping for a little more? Let us know on social media.

***