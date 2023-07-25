Close
Reaction to Broncos helmet mostly positive, but some wanted more

Jul 25, 2023, 10:47 AM

Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos unveiled a new white alternate helmet on Tuesday.

“Snowcapped” will be worn for two games during the 2023 regular season, and can only be paired with the team’s all-orange alternate uniforms, per NFL requirements.

Social media exploded when the helmet was first revealed, with the reaction mostly positive. Still, some were hoping for more than just a helmet while others weren’t happy it can only be worn with the orange uniform.

Here’s a sample of what folks were saying within the first hour of the new look dropping.

What do you think of the new helmet? Did it live up to expectations? Or were you hoping for a little more? Let us know on social media.

