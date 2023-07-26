At cornerback, it’s all about who will be the No. 2

… and not the player wearing jersey No. 2.

THE PROVEN: Pat Surtain II, K’Waun Williams

With Surtain, the first-team All-Pro, little more needs to be said. Vance Joseph will become his third defensive coordinator in as many pro seasons, but the changes shouldn’t affect Surtain’s trajectory one iota.

“He’s special. I’ve watched him play in a lot of games, and he’s special,” Joseph said in June. “He’s a prototype when it comes to height, weight, arm length and all those things. His special trait is his intelligence. He’s a very, very smart player. He understands the game, and he works at the game on a daily basis.

”When you combine that part with his physical traits, it’s unique. He’s coachable, and he wants to get better every single day. He’s definitely a special player.”

Williams, meanwhile, could be in for a big year. Last year, opposing quarterbacks posted a 69.3 rating when passing in his direction, which was the best figure of his career. But Joseph’s scheme could open more opportunities for blitzes, which plays into Williams’ hands; he has 10 QB hits in the last four seasons and is one of the game’s best blitzing slot cornerbacks.

THE RETURNING STARTER: Damarri Mathis

No Bronco improved more from his first start to the end of the season, as the fourth-round pick became a bright spot in a gloomy autumn. He committed four pass-interference penalties for 87 yards in that initial start at Los Angeles … then had just three penalties, total, in the remainder of the season.

Further, Mathis allowed just one touchdown the rest of the season. His improvement allowed the Broncos to move on from Ronald Darby this offseason; Mathis became simply better than his predecessor.

But that doesn’t mean he has the job on lockdown.

SOMETHING TO PROVE: Essang Bassey, Art Green, Faion Hicks, Delonte Hood, Ja’Quan McMillian, Riley Moss, Tremon Smith

Let’s start with McMillian, who was an OTA and minicamp standout. He built off a strong debut in last year’s season finale, when he started, played 68 snaps and displayed a resilient, feisty style. He played with some “dawg,” and then showed similar traits this offseason. It would not be a shock if he pushes Mathis for playing time.

Special teams be crucial to separation here. That could give Smith, a free-agent pickup from Houston, an edge. He represents the Broncos’ most seasoned — and prolific — option on kickoff returns. But Bassey, who has been off and on the roster since 2020, is capable of being a four-phase special-teams contributor. That could give him a path to a roster spot.

Moss should be on the 53-player roster, no matter what. That’s what happens when you’re a third-round pick. But the question will be whether he can improve quickly enough to step into the battle for playing time. Mathis and McMillian could have early edges, but Moss has the speed — literal and figurative – to quickly catch up once he finds his footing.

Hicks and Hood will be in the mix, as well. Hicks spent last season on the Broncos’ practice squad while Hood, a Peru State (Neb.) product, looks to complete his massive leap and make his regular-season debut.

Green has blinding speed. During his Pro Day, he clocked a 4.36-second 40-yard dash time, and at 6-foot-1 and 201 pounds, he possesses the requisite size for the position. But it’s not about straight-line speed and size at corner; it’s also about lateral quickness and change of direction. His measurable could ensure he sticks at least on the practice squad; what he does later will revolve around how well-rounded he can make his game.

