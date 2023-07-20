One tweet led to the Broncos ticketing system for training camp

Why did the Broncos move to a ticketing system for training camp this season? That’s been a hot topic in the Mile High City for a month.

After having practice open to the public for decades, dating back to when the team prepped for the season at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, the franchise is now requiring everyone in attendance to have a ticket. Not surprisingly, it’s been met with mostly negative reaction.

People don’t like change. And they fear what this one might lead to, with the possibility of the tickets no longer being free feeling one step closer.

That said, some deft reporting by ESPN’s Jeff Legwold might alleviate some of those concerns. In an article posted today on ESPN.com, he outlined what went into the decision to change course. In short, it all traces back to one tweet.

That picture, while impressive and worth celebrating, got the attention of the wrong person. That person alerted the authorities.

“Someone sent us the tweet and said, ‘That seems like an awful lot; can it really hold that?'” South Metro Fire Department spokesman Eric Hurst said in the article.

That led to some research. Come to find out, the area is only permitted for a capacity of 3,200. That’s what it was listed at when the new field house was constructed in 2013.

Often, attendance at camp exceeded that number. That was going to have to change.

That left the Broncos with two options. They could have ushers at the gates with counters, tabulating as fans walked into the facility and turning away patrons once capacity was met. Or they could turn to a ticketing system, limiting the total to 3,000 in order to allow for staff and other personnel.

The team chose option B. It’s more efficient. It has less chance to result in fans being disappointed when turned away, which surely would’ve happened on popular days.

It makes sense. But it’s still a shame. It’s the end of an era.

The days of the packed hill are over. No more overflowing crowds to cheer every big play. And no more spur-of-the-moment trips to training camp.

All because of one tweet.

***

