Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

One tweet led to the Broncos ticketing system for training camp

Jul 20, 2023, 2:05 PM

Broncos training-camp crowd...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

Why did the Broncos move to a ticketing system for training camp this season? That’s been a hot topic in the Mile High City for a month.

After having practice open to the public for decades, dating back to when the team prepped for the season at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, the franchise is now requiring everyone in attendance to have a ticket. Not surprisingly, it’s been met with mostly negative reaction.

People don’t like change. And they fear what this one might lead to, with the possibility of the tickets no longer being free feeling one step closer.

That said, some deft reporting by ESPN’s Jeff Legwold might alleviate some of those concerns. In an article posted today on ESPN.com, he outlined what went into the decision to change course. In short, it all traces back to one tweet.

That picture, while impressive and worth celebrating, got the attention of the wrong person. That person alerted the authorities.

“Someone sent us the tweet and said, ‘That seems like an awful lot; can it really hold that?'” South Metro Fire Department spokesman Eric Hurst said in the article.

That led to some research. Come to find out, the area is only permitted for a capacity of 3,200. That’s what it was listed at when the new field house was constructed in 2013.

Often, attendance at camp exceeded that number. That was going to have to change.

That left the Broncos with two options. They could have ushers at the gates with counters, tabulating as fans walked into the facility and turning away patrons once capacity was met. Or they could turn to a ticketing system, limiting the total to 3,000 in order to allow for staff and other personnel.

The team chose option B. It’s more efficient. It has less chance to result in fans being disappointed when turned away, which surely would’ve happened on popular days.

It makes sense. But it’s still a shame. It’s the end of an era.

The days of the packed hill are over. No more overflowing crowds to cheer every big play. And no more spur-of-the-moment trips to training camp.

All because of one tweet.

***

Broncos

Broncos helmet...

Andrew Mason

With the NFL’s uniform bar raised, Broncos can’t foul up alternate helmet

A Denver Broncos alternate helmet is just one of many new looks teams are unveiling ... and they need to get it right.

14 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 21: Cornerback Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos looks on before...

Will Petersen

NFL brass called Pat Surtain II the No. 1 CB, but Madden disagrees

The minds behind "Madden 24" have Pat Surtain II ranked as the third best corner in the league, trailing Jalen Ramsey and Jaire Alexander

14 hours ago

Ryan Clady...

Andrew Mason

Why Ryan Clady belongs in the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame

Ryan Clady only became eligible for the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame last year. But the truth is, he shouldn't have to wait for his selection.

2 days ago

Peyton Manning...

Cecil Lammey

WHAT IF … the Broncos never sign Peyton Manning?

Peyton Manning defined recent Broncos history. But he had other suitors in 2012 and could have signed with one of them. How would that have changed things for John Elway and the Broncos? Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason dive into just how the last decade would have changed — with some surprising conclusions — in […]

2 days ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

Andrew Mason

How Broncos rookies can make an impact this season

The Broncos 2023 rookie class lacks first-round star power, but that doesn't mean it can't make an immediate impact.

2 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

In Power Rankings for next three years, ESPN not high on Broncos

"Experts" say the Denver Broncos are positioned at No. 19 in the NFL for 2023-2025, worried about the QB, front office and drafting

2 days ago

One tweet led to the Broncos ticketing system for training camp