NFL brass called Pat Surtain II the No. 1 CB, but Madden disagrees

Jul 20, 2023, 11:53 AM

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 21: Cornerback Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos looks on before...

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II is the best in the NFL.

At least that’s what an ESPN poll last week of executives, coaches, players and scouts said.

Apparently, the video game makers disagree.

The minds behind “Madden 24” have Surtain ranked as the third best in the league, trailing Jalen Ramsey and Jaire Alexander. Ramsey earned a 97 rating, Alexander a 95 rating and PS2 a 94 rating. They were revealed on Thursday morning.

You can see Sauce Gardner at No. 4 on the Madden ratings; he was No. 2 in the league survey. Ramsey checked in at No. 3 on that and Alexander at No. 4. The point being, these are the same top-4, just in a different order.

At the end of the day, a lot of people play Madden and the real life players certainly take their ratings seriously.

But Surtain has the respect of his peers as the top corner, and that should matter more than folks who design video games.

***

