Is inside linebacker the Broncos’ most stacked position?

At every position group, you like to have at least one backup with starting experience, and another reserve ascending to where a path to the first team is viable. And, of course, you want trustworthy, good players on the No. 1 unit.

If you have those, you don’t have any pressing questions.

And that’s exactly what the Broncos have at inside linebacker.

The position’s importance is hotly debated within analytic circles. Some believe that ILB is best overlooked in the first round from a positional-value perspective. But it is at the core — literally and metaphorically — of what the Broncos hope to achieve on defense.

And what the Broncos possess puts them in excellent shape.

STARTERS: Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton

Jewell’s path to this spot was direct. Denver is the only pro team he’s known, beginning when the Broncos selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He became one of the better picks of the second half of John Elway’s tenure as general manager, becoming a full-time starter by 2019 and a steady presence — when healthy — ever since.

The Broncos thought enough of Jewell to sign him to a two-year contract extension in 2022 — even though he missed all but two games that season due to a torn pectoral muscle. Five-plus years with one club in this era is a nice run, longer than the vast majority of players have. He’s one of just two 2018 draft picks remaining with the Broncos.

His neighbors at inside linebacker have changed over the years. But Jewell remained, steadily improving in coverage while being a reliable tackler from the moment he entered the league. He’s a player about whom coaches don’t have to worry.

The same can be said of his partner on the inside, Singleton. But he took a circuitous route toward his multi-year contract with the Broncos — through the CFL and on to the Philadelphia Eagles. There, he led the team in tackles for two consecutive seasons — but wasn’t asked back for 2022.

Singleton came to Denver as a projected backup behind Jewell and Jonas Griffith. In the Broncos’ first eight games, he only started when Jewell was injured. In one of those spot starts — at Los Angeles in Week 6 — he amassed 21 total tackles.

Then, after the bye, Singleton became the starter, and when Griffith suffered a season-ending foot injury, his spot in the lineup was assured. He ended up averaging 12.3 tackles per start. Tackles aren’t everything for an inside linebacker, but often, Singleton kept plays from becoming worse. Minimizing damage is a skill, and he did it well.

“It was just the consistency, the performance, the vision, him knowing the defense, playing well on a good defense a year ago, and his communication skills,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said.

A 3-year, $18-million contract became Singleton’s reward.

“It took me eight years to get that,” Singleton said. “It feels good, but the job’s not over. Now it’s kind of, ‘Don’t screw that up.’ That’s how I’m taking it. Just doing the same things I’ve done all these years.”

And doing it alongside a trusted on-field partner and friend helps, too. Jewell and Singleton have a unique chemistry that enhances their work.

“We’re together all the time. Weekends, dinners, just kind of everything,” Singleton said. “We know what each other is thinking, especially on the field. It’s easy for us to play off each other.”

RESERVES: Jonas Griffith, Drew Sanders, Justin Strnad, Ray Wilborn, Seth Benson

Griffith came to Denver in 2021 first as a special-teamer, and that will be where his most expansive role lies for the moment. But having a trustworthy reserve with 12 career starts is an asset, and at some point, the Broncos will likely need Griffith to start again.

Sanders is the X-factor. His primary spot is inside, but he will likely be cross-trained to work at edge. That suits his pass-rush ability; he logged 9 sacks last year at Arkansas. But inside linebacker will be his primary home.

“I think this guy fits into that position where he’s a pressure player,” Payton said after drafting Sanders. “His production on the quarterback this year would suggest that. We see the 3-4 fit … We have him inside relative to our vision.”

During minicamp, Payton referred to Sanders as someone of whom the team thinks as a “prototype.”

For Strnad, Wilborn and Benson, the path to the roster lies on special teams. Strnad, a 2020 draft pick, has the upper hand. He projects as a four-phase player on special teams, and if he can continue flourishing there, he will be hard to dislodge — and should get a jersey on game days.

Last year, Strnad did not play a single defensive snap — despite injuries at inside linebacker. But he played a whopping 84 percent of the Broncos’ special-teams snaps. Given the high priority on special teams established by Payton, he should find his way onto the 53-player roster.

***

