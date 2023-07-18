Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos have a top six NFL coach according to one major outlet

Jul 18, 2023, 9:59 AM

Sean Payton...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos upgrade from Nathaniel Hackett to Sean Payton can’t be overstated.

One looks like one of the worst head coaches in NFL history. The other has a Super Bowl ring and will be pursuing a second in the Mile High City.

And while Payton hasn’t coached a game yet for the Broncos, he’s already getting respect from around the league thanks to his Hall of Fame resume in New Orleans.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is releasing his top ten coaches, and Payton checked in at No. 6. He even beat out the likes of Kyle Shanahan at No. 8 and Sean McVay at No. 7, two of those most respected young coaches around.

Here’s part of what Florio wrote about Payton:

Of the men making the 2023 PFT list of top 10 head coaches, only one didn’t coach at all in 2022. He nevertheless did enough during his years before 2022 to land at No. 6.

Sean Payton — offensive expert, Bill Parcells disciple, quarterback whisperer, and Super Bowl XLIV champion — will try to add another label to his football story: Russell Wilson fixer.

That’s the challenge for Payton in 2023, the thing that will cement his status or jeopardize it. Then again, if Wilson doesn’t improve this year, chances are Payton won’t be blamed.

Yes, if Payton can “fix” Wilson he will be labeled a hero in Denver. If not, as Florio points out, the Broncos will almost certainly move on and Payton will be tasked with leading a rebuild.

But there’s no doubt Broncos CEO Greg Penner appears to have a hit a home run in hiring Payton, particularly after GM George Paton whiffed on the Hackett decision so badly.

Yes, there’s still a season to play, but even now folks around the league know Payton is a massive improvement for a Denver team desperately in need of a real leader.

***

Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium...

Jake Shapiro

Here’s a first look at the Denver Broncos new scoreboard

The Denver Broncos have a new scoreboard, as most people know, or if you went to the Taylor Swift concert you found out

14 hours ago

Courtland Sutton...

Will Petersen

Courtland Sutton will likely get eight games to impress Sean Payton

Courtland Sutton has two months to make his mark, or those trade rumblings will turn into action, and he may no longer be a Bronco

14 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Wilson’s personal coach can’t work at Broncos facility, but he’s still coaching the QB

In February, Sean Payton declared that Russell Wilson's personal coach, Jake Heaps, and Wilson's staff wouldn't be around -- but that doesn't mean he's no longer coaching Wilson.

2 days ago

Nathaniel Hackett...

Andrew Mason

Hackett once again hands offensive keys to veteran quarterback

Nathaniel Hackett and Aaron Rodgers are together again. That means Hackett can hand over plenty of play-calling heft to his friend and QB.

2 days ago

Head coach Mike Shanahan of the Denver Broncos leads his team against the Buffalo Bills at Invesco ...

Cecil Lammey

WHAT IF … Pat Bowlen doesn’t fire Mike Shanahan?

Following an 8-8 season in 2008, Hall of Fame owner Pat Bowlen fired the man he called his “coach for life,” Mike Shanahan. Bowlen has passed away and Shanahan has been out of coaching since the end of the 2013 season, but the fallout of the firing continues to reverberate to this day. Cecil Lammey […]

2 days ago

The House of LR&C...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson’s retail store in Lone Tree closes, DIA location coming

Denver's biggest-name celebrity couple has a retail store coming to the airport but their location already in Lone Tree is closing

2 days ago

Broncos have a top six NFL coach according to one major outlet