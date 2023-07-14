Can fullback Michael Burton have a big Broncos role?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The fullback still matters in the Broncos offense.

“Still” is probably the wrong word. That implies that it never stopped mattering here as it did elsewhere. But in recent years, the Broncos evolved away from extensive use of a position that seems to assume more of a fringe role with every passing year.

But football is a sport of cycles. De-emphasis in one era becomes re-emphasis in the next.

Meanwhile, Michael Burton just keeps plugging along. At age 31, he’s in his ninth season — with his sixth different team. He played for Sean Payton during the 2020 campaign. Now, after two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, he’s back with one of the coaches who believes in the fullback as an indispensable tool.

“Some teams might use them a lot. Others, not so much,” Burton said. “I think at the end of the day, it’s my responsibility to show the coaches that I deserve to be on the field. I need to be that versatile guy who can run block, who catch, who can pass block, who can run with the football, who can play special teams.”

During his time with the Saints, Burton did all of that. And because of that experience, few in the locker room recognize the Payton stamp like the Rutgers product.

So far, so good.

“Coach Payton is doing an excellent job. That was a great culture when I was there (in New Orleans) and you’re starting to see that culture that was there now brought over here,” Burton said during OTAs. “Guys are starting to buy in.”

It shows in the workouts, Burton explained. The attendance for the sessions. The attention to detail. So far, it looks like New Orleans.

But for Burton, what will look like every team for which he’s played is a heavy emphasis on special teams. Last year in Kansas City, he played more than half — 52 percent — of the Chiefs’ special-teams snaps.

He’s played at least 130 snaps in that phase in each of the last four years.

Fullback matters, but the Broncos need indispensable components and leadership on special teams. They signed Burton for those reasons, too.

“Being a core-four guy on special teams is incredibly important,” Burton said. “I think it’s more showing the coaches that I can do that, that I deserve to be on the field and get reps and do all of those different types of things.

“I’m a big believer that players create the depth chart, not the coaches. So my main focus is being the best fullback and best special teamer that I can be for this organization.”

Payton takes the fullback and special teams more seriously that some coaches. That aligns well for Burton to have a huge role in what he hopes will be a Broncos revival.

***

