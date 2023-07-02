Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avalanche re-sign Andrew Cogliano to a one-year deal

Jul 1, 2023, 7:07 PM

Andrew Cogliano...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

Not everyone is leaving the Avalanche via free agency. One veteran has decided to stay in Colorado.

Cogliano’s deal is a one-year contract worth $825,000. It’ll keep the 36-year-old center in Colorado for the 2023-24 season.

He joined the Avs in 2022, joining a roster that would go on to win the Stanley Cup. This past season, he appeared in 79 games, registered 10 goals, nine assists and 19 points.

This season ended early for Cogliano. He was sidelined during the Seattle series after suffering a broken bone in his neck.

***

Avalanche

VANCOUVER, BC - MARCH 6: J.T. Compher #37 of the Colorado Avalanche is checked by Adam Gaudette #88...

James Merilatt

Two Avs get big money in free agency, but not from Colorado

J.T. Compher and Lars Eller didn't come through in the postseason for Colorado, so the Avalanche watched them leave via free agency

1 day ago

Bowen Byram...

Will Petersen

Avalanche lock up Bowen Byram, defenseman is staying home

Bowen Byram's battled some injuries, but the young defenseman has flashed talent that makes him look like a potential star

1 day ago

Jonathan Drouin...

Will Petersen

Avs add former No. 3 pick who was teammates with MacKinnon

Jonathan Drouin was the No. 3 overall pick in 2013 NHL Draft, the year Nathan MacKinnon went No. 1 to Colorado

1 day ago

Miles Wood...

Will Petersen

Avalanche adding depth forward who can put up some points

The Avalanche are adding forward Miles Wood, a guy who had 13 goals and 14 assists a season ago for the New Jersey Devils

1 day ago

Erik Johnson...

Jake Shapiro

Longest tenured Avs player leaves for new destination

Longtime Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson has signed a one-year contract to join the Buffalo Sabres

1 day ago

Matt Nieto...

Andrew Mason

Report: Avalanche expected to lose Matt Nieto to Penguins

Matt Nieto is expected to depart the Colorado Avalanche in free agency for the second time in three years, as he appears headed to Penguins

1 day ago

Avalanche re-sign Andrew Cogliano to a one-year deal