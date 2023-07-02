Avalanche re-sign Andrew Cogliano to a one-year deal

Not everyone is leaving the Avalanche via free agency. One veteran has decided to stay in Colorado.

Cogliano’s deal is a one-year contract worth $825,000. It’ll keep the 36-year-old center in Colorado for the 2023-24 season.

He joined the Avs in 2022, joining a roster that would go on to win the Stanley Cup. This past season, he appeared in 79 games, registered 10 goals, nine assists and 19 points.

This season ended early for Cogliano. He was sidelined during the Seattle series after suffering a broken bone in his neck.

***

Follow @jamesmerilatt