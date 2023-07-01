Close
AVALANCHE

Avalanche lock up Bowen Byram, defenseman is staying home

Jul 1, 2023

Bowen Byram...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

One of the biggest tasks in free agency is complete for the Avs, as defenseman Bowen Byram isn’t going anywhere.

Byram will be back with the Avalanche for at least the next two seasons. The restricted free agent inked a new deal on Saturday to stay home in Colorado.

Byram will reportedly make just under $4 million a season with during the contract.

Byram’s battled some injuries during his time with the Avs, but the young defenseman has flashed talent that makes him look like a potential star. He played in 42 games for Colorado a year ago, tallying 10 goals and 14 assists.

Byram was on the ice for all 20 playoff games when the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022, contributing nine assists. He had a funny mishap at the parade when a police officer mistook him for a fan, but that had a happy ending.

Byram marks the third move of the day for Avs GM Chris MacFarland and president Joe Sakic, as they also signed two forwards.

