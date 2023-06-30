Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Former Broncos defensive lineman Darren Drozdov passes away

Jun 30, 2023, 1:58 PM

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 27: A Denver Broncos helmet sits on the bench before the start of ...

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

Darren Drozdov, a defensive lineman for the Denver Broncos in the early 1990s, passed away on Friday morning. He was 54 years old.

Drozdov played in just six games with the Broncos, all coming in the 1993 season. His most-notable appearance came on “Monday Night Football,” when cameras caught the nose tackle vomiting on the football before the snap. This earned him the nickname “Puke” with his teammates and led to a bit of notoriety.

After his playing days came to an end, Drozdov parlayed that football fame into a professional wrestling career. He was part of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) from 1998-99. On October 5, 1999, however, he broke his neck during a match, which left him a quadriplegic.

He would continue to work for WWF, however. Drozdov wrote articles for their web site and magazine.

His stint with the Broncos wasn’t lengthy, but the defensive tackle made an impression. Darren Drozdov was one of the most-colorful figures in franchise history.

***

Broncos

Javonte Williams...

Cecil Lammey

Denver Broncos 2023 Training Camp Preview: Running Backs – Orange and Blue Today

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason preview the training camp battles for the Denver Broncos at the running back position. Topics Include: RB Javonte Williams seems to be ahead of schedule, the growth of RB Samaje Perine, why undrafted rookie RB Jaleel McLaughlin could make the final roster, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

17 hours ago

KJ Hamler...

Andrew Mason

Facing looming roster crunch, Broncos’ Hamler restructures contract

After missing more games than he played during the first three years of his career, KJ Hamler agreed to a reworked contract.

17 hours ago

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56), left, chase...

Cecil Lammey

How heavy is “run heavy” for the Broncos offense in 2023?

Even with a pass-first head coach and a high-priced quarterback, the Broncos figure to lean heavily on their run game in 2023

17 hours ago

Mike Westhoff...

Andrew Mason

How special-teams guru Mike Westhoff is helping fix the Broncos

For Mike Westhoff, success on special teams is about finding his type of players -- "my guys," as he calls them. He thinks he has some on the Broncos.

2 days ago

Josh McDaniels...

Cecil Lammey

WHAT IF … Josh McDaniels never trades Jay Cutler from the Broncos?

Jay Cutler was already a Pro Bowler when Josh McDaniels became Broncos head coach in 2009. But a potential partnership that left many salivating never came to pass. Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason look back at how things might have been different for the team in this alternate-history edition of Orange and Blue Today. Follow […]

2 days ago

Jerry Jeudy...

104.3 The Fan

Jerry Jeudy sees ‘big year’ coming from Russell Wilson

"I know that this year, he got a big year coming ahead," Jerry Jeudy said.

2 days ago

Former Broncos defensive lineman Darren Drozdov passes away