BRONCOS

Jerry Jeudy sees ‘big year’ coming from Russell Wilson

Jun 29, 2023, 11:15 AM

Jerry Jeudy...

Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports

It comes as no surprise that Jerry Jeudy is confident in what Russell Wilson can do this year.

In Week 17 of last season, Jeudy was among the players to defend Wilson on social media. Those comments came in the wake of Nathaniel Hackett’s firing and public discussion of how the play of the QB contributed to it.

Now, six months later, Jeudy forecasts massive things from Wilson.

“I know that this year, he got a big year coming ahead,” Jeudy said in quotes posted on the Broncos website.

Jeudy met media this week during a day camp for local youth.

Why is Jeudy so confident?

“Just his mentality,” Jeudy said. “Russ is a soldier. So just the way he handles his business, the way he handles situations, I just know the type of guy he is and the stuff that he can overcome. In the situations like that, that don’t put no fear into a man’s heart.”

***

