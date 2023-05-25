Another team signs Brandon McManus two days after Broncos move on

That didn’t take long.

Just two days after the Denver Broncos surprisingly cut kicker Brandon McManus, he’s already found a new home. And it’s with a contender in the AFC.

Former Broncos’ kicker Brandon McManus is signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per source. McManus was released Tuesday and found work less than 48 hours later. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 25, 2023

McManus was Denver’s last remaining player from the Super Bowl 50 championship team and a fan-favorite that did great work in the community. But new head coach Sean Payton has shown he’s not afraid to shake things up, and McManus was the latest person shown the door.

The move saved the Broncos $3.75 million on this year’s salary cap, although they will have dead-money charges of $1,231,250 on the cap for the next two years.

The Temple product hit at least 80 percent of his field-goal tries in all but one season from 2015 through 2021 for Denver. But last season, his success rate dropped to 77.8 percent and he also missed two extra points.

And McManus’ field-goal percentage drop couldn’t solely be attributed to missing “Hail Mary” tries of 64 and 63 yards at Seattle and Baltimore, respectively. Last year, he ranked 28th among 34 kickers (minimum 10 attempts) in field-goal success rate from inside 50 yards.

The Jaguars cut kicker Riley Patterson to make room for McManus. Meanwhile, the Broncos brought in three kickers for tryouts on Wednesday.

