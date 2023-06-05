Close
BRONCOS

Broncos legend Terrell Davis was sad like all of us about the Nuggets

Jun 5, 2023, 12:32 PM

Terrell Davis...

(Photo by John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos legend Terrell Davis is one of us.

The former star running back was at Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, and found himself in an uncomfortable spot. As the Miami Heat took over in the fourth quarter, television cameras caught Davis in an awkward moment.

Two Heat fans he was sitting next to decided to high five another Miami fan right in front of the former Super Bowl MVP. Davis looked like the rest us felt, sad that the Nuggets were going to lose.

The Internet and Twitter were on fire with the video, questioning if these women even knew who they were reaching in front of to celebrate. Denver did make a run to get within three points, but Jamal Murray missed at the buzzer to try to send it to overtime. The series is now tied 1-1.

On Monday, Davis took to social media himself and had a good sense of humor about the whole thing.

It’s a perfect response from Davis, addressing the fact he’s now a meme, but also keeping the faith in the Nuggets.

Davis was the latest Broncos alum to attend an NBA Finals game, after Peyton Manning soaked in the opener. So far, Manning is better luck than “TD,” but hopefully they’re both back in the building for a potential clinching Game 5.

