Can Russell Wilson become a top-five QB in Broncos history?

The Denver Broncos have a storied history of great quarterbacks, with several iconic players who have left their mark within the franchise. From the early days of the AFL to the team’s recent Super Bowl runs, Broncos fans have been treated to some of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

Let’s take a look at the top five quarterbacks in Broncos history.

5. Tim Tebow (2010-12) played for the Broncos for only two seasons but left an unforgettable mark in Broncos history. Tebow was known for his athletic ability on the field. He threw for 2,383 yards and 17 touchdowns, but also rushed for 887 yards and 12 touchdowns during his time in Denver. Tebow led the Broncos into the playoffs in both seasons and had one of the most-memorable overtime wins in franchise history against the Steelers in 2012 with the late wide receiver, Demaryius Thomas.

4. Jake Plummer (2003-06) played for the Broncos in the 2000s, leading the team to the AFC Championship Game in 2005. Plummer was known for his toughness and his ability to make big plays when it mattered most. He also had a unique style, often scrambling and making plays on the run. Although Plummer’s time in Denver was relatively short, he remains a fan favorite.

3. Craig Morton (1977-82) played for the Broncos in the 1970s, leading the team to its first-ever Super Bowl appearance in 1977. Although the Broncos lost that game to the Cowboys, Morton’s performance that season was impressive, throwing for 4,059 yards and 18 touchdowns. Morton played for several other teams during his career, but his time in Denver was perhaps his most memorable.

2. John Elway (1983-98) is perhaps the most iconic player in Broncos history. He spent his entire 16-year career in Denver, leading the team to five Super Bowl appearances and two championships. Elway was known for his incredible arm strength and his ability to make clutch plays in crucial moments. He retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in victories by a starting quarterback and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004. Several years after retiring, he solidified his role in Broncos history even more by becoming general manager and executive vice president of football operations from 2011-20.

<1. Peyton Manning (2012-15) only spent four seasons in Denver, but he had a massive impact on the franchise. He led the Broncos to two Super Bowl appearances and one championship, setting multiple records along the way. Manning was known for his intelligence and ability to read defenses, making him one of the most cerebral quarterbacks in NFL history. His arrival in Denver helped transform the Broncos from an excellent team to championship contenders each year. Peyton’s four seasons in Denver solidified his role in franchise and NFL history. Honorable mentions: Jay Cutler, Charley Johnson and Brian Griese also had notable careers with the Broncos, but didn't quite make the top five. Russell Wilson also hasn’t earned his spot in this top-five list, but if things get turned around, he could easily replace someone on this list. The Denver Broncos have had some of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, with John Elway and Peyton Manning leading the pack. As the Broncos continue to compete in the NFL, it's clear that their quarterback tradition is one of the strongest in the league. ***

