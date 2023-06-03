Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Can Russell Wilson become a top-five QB in Broncos history?

Jun 3, 2023, 8:46 AM

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos have a storied history of great quarterbacks, with several iconic players who have left their mark within the franchise. From the early days of the AFL to the team’s recent Super Bowl runs, Broncos fans have been treated to some of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

Let’s take a look at the top five quarterbacks in Broncos history.

5. Tim Tebow (2010-12) played for the Broncos for only two seasons but left an unforgettable mark in Broncos history. Tebow was known for his athletic ability on the field. He threw for 2,383 yards and 17 touchdowns, but also rushed for 887 yards and 12 touchdowns during his time in Denver. Tebow led the Broncos into the playoffs in both seasons and had one of the most-memorable overtime wins in franchise history against the Steelers in 2012 with the late wide receiver, Demaryius Thomas.

4. Jake Plummer (2003-06) played for the Broncos in the 2000s, leading the team to the AFC Championship Game in 2005. Plummer was known for his toughness and his ability to make big plays when it mattered most. He also had a unique style, often scrambling and making plays on the run. Although Plummer’s time in Denver was relatively short, he remains a fan favorite.

3. Craig Morton (1977-82) played for the Broncos in the 1970s, leading the team to its first-ever Super Bowl appearance in 1977. Although the Broncos lost that game to the Cowboys, Morton’s performance that season was impressive, throwing for 4,059 yards and 18 touchdowns. Morton played for several other teams during his career, but his time in Denver was perhaps his most memorable.

2. John Elway (1983-98) is perhaps the most iconic player in Broncos history. He spent his entire 16-year career in Denver, leading the team to five Super Bowl appearances and two championships. Elway was known for his incredible arm strength and his ability to make clutch plays in crucial moments. He retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in victories by a starting quarterback and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004. Several years after retiring, he solidified his role in Broncos history even more by becoming general manager and executive vice president of football operations from 2011-20.

<1. Peyton Manning (2012-15) only spent four seasons in Denver, but he had a massive impact on the franchise. He led the Broncos to two Super Bowl appearances and one championship, setting multiple records along the way. Manning was known for his intelligence and ability to read defenses, making him one of the most cerebral quarterbacks in NFL history. His arrival in Denver helped transform the Broncos from an excellent team to championship contenders each year. Peyton’s four seasons in Denver solidified his role in franchise and NFL history. Honorable mentions: Jay Cutler, Charley Johnson and Brian Griese also had notable careers with the Broncos, but didn't quite make the top five. Russell Wilson also hasn’t earned his spot in this top-five list, but if things get turned around, he could easily replace someone on this list. The Denver Broncos have had some of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, with John Elway and Peyton Manning leading the pack. As the Broncos continue to compete in the NFL, it's clear that their quarterback tradition is one of the strongest in the league. ***

Broncos

Head coach Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos looks at the scoreboard during the second quarter aga...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 2nd 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: OTA leftovers, why blocking matters with TE Greg Dulcich, what if QB Russell Wilson went to the Eagles, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Report: Eagles wanted Russell Wilson before Broncos made their move

The Eagles made a play for Russell Wilson -- but Wilson didn't want to go to Philly, according to SI.com's Greg Bishop.

2 days ago

Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

Despite Nuggets Fever, Broncos OTAs provide interesting clues

One of the most-overshadowed Broncos practices of all-time offered plenty of insight on where the team stands in 2023

2 days ago

Greg Dulcich...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 1st 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: Broncos HC Sean Payton is beginning to see a vision for TE Greg Dulcich, working on third down tells a lot, players opposite CB Pat Surtain standing out, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

3 days ago

(Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)...

Andrew Mason

Why Justin Simmons is ‘really thankful’ to have Vance Joseph back

"I loved him when he was here as the head coach. So, I'm really thankful that we got him again," Simmons said after a June 1 OTA.

3 days ago

Peyton Manning Charles Barkley...

Will Petersen

It happened: Peyton Manning and Charles Barkley golfed in Denver

The former Broncos QB shared a photo of him and the NBA legend at Cherry Hills Country Club, a place where Manning is a member

3 days ago

Can Russell Wilson become a top-five QB in Broncos history?