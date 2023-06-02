Close
AVALANCHE

9NEWS obtains body camera video of incident involving Nichushkin

Jun 2, 2023, 11:00 AM

Valeri Nichushkin...

(Photo by Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

9NEWS, Denver’s NBC affiliate, has obtained police body camera footage of the incident involving Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin in Seattle.

The star forward disappeared from the team before Game 3 of the NHL playoffs against the Kraken, and hasn’t been heard from since. Through a series of questions Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar has called the matter personal, while GM Chris MacFarland would offer up little more.

Denver Sports tracked down a police report that detailed a bizarre incident at the team hotel with a severely intoxicated woman in Nichushkin’s room who needed medical attention. A 911 call also shed some more light on the situation, involving the Avalanche’s team doctor and the woman striking him.

We now have some video of what happened, thanks to 9NEWS and the work of journalist Steve Staeger. Here’s his full report, noting that the Seattle PD muted the audio at several key moments that could detail more of Nichushkin’s involvement in the whole ordeal.

There’s a lot to unpack in that video, with the woman who was born in Ukraine but from Russia saying a “bad man” stole her passport. That much was known, but it’s now on camera.

Also, Colorado’s team physician, Bradley Changstrom, clearly wants to share more about Nichushkin with the police, but wants assurance of privacy. Those conversations were muted.

The Avalanche, once again, told 9NEWS they did not have any comment on the situation and maintain Nichushkin’s absence was “personal.”

There is no update on the health or status of the woman involved in the incident. Nichushkin also hasn’t been seen since he left the team in late April.

The Avs lost to the Kraken in Round 1 of the playoffs in seven games.

***

