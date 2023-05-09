Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avalanche stay vague, but management takes first questions on Nichushkin

May 9, 2023, 12:24 PM

Chris MacFarland...

(Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

For the first time since Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin left the team 17 days ago under mysterious circumstances, someone in management took questions on the situation.

On Tuesday, Colorado GM Chris MacFarland met with the media to discuss captain Gabriel Landeskog undergoing yet another knee surgery and likely missing the 2023-24 season. But it was also the first time since Round 1 ended in a disappointing seven-game loss to the Kraken that an executive has spoken.

After receiving a few questions about Landeskog, MacFarland was asked about Nichushkin. There’s been a police report and a 911 call revealed around an “incident” at the team’s hotel before Game 3 against Seattle, but details remain hard to come by.

“It’ll just be consistent with what the messaging has been. We can’t comment on Val’s situation at this time,” MacFarland said at first.

When pressed with a follow up, MacFarland gave the most information yet on Nichushkin. The forward signed an eight-year, $49 million contract last offseason, and MacFarland confirmed he would like him on the team moving forward.

“He was a very important part of the team in our past, and that’s our hope that he’s going to be a very important part of our team in the future for sure,” MacFarland said.

MacFarland was asked another question, about if the uncertainty with Nichushkin is frustrating, given how much salary cap space the contract takes up. Nichushkin is projected to earn $7.5 million next year with a $6.125 million cap hit.

“I think we know what we have in terms of our cap,” MacFarland said. “We think we have a pretty good feel on the areas we want to tighten up and and improve to get the roster where we feel is in a good place as we enter training camp next year. So we’re excited.”

Previously, only head coach Jared Bednar had taken questions on Nichushkin, consistently saying it was a “personal situation” causing the absence.

The Avs scored two or fewer goals in three of the five games without the productive forward against the Kraken.

***

Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog...

Will Petersen

Avs say Landeskog will undergo another knee surgery, out for 2023-2024

Landeskog's played 20 hockey games the last 14 months, but they were important ones; those 20 helped the Avs capture their third Stanley Cup

15 hours ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

Seattle Times obtains 911 call surrounding incident at Avs team hotel

In the 911 call, an unidentified man told dispatchers "we suspect someone might have OD’d on alcohol potentially or something got mixed in a drink"

6 days ago

Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Because Avs got bounced early, Mikko Rantanen will play more hockey

The Avs leading goal-scorer this season committed to play for his home country of Finland in the 2023 IIHF World Championships

7 days ago

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 30: Alex Newhook #18 of the Colorado Avalanche fires a shot against Tye Ka...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey: May 3, 2023

What went wrong for the Avs against Seattle, and what does the offseason hold?

7 days ago

Cale Makar...

Rachel Vigil

In the Sports Office: Game 7

It's time to turn the lights off for the Colorado Avalanche. Enjoy the final Avalanche vlog of the season. 

8 days ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche might have a tough decision to make on Valeri Nichushkin

What we saw against the Kraken wasn't good enough, and now it's time for some tough decisions; the first one has to be the future of Nichushkin

8 days ago

Avalanche stay vague, but management takes first questions on Nichushkin