COFFEE BREAK
The Lakers talk is all a joke
May 17, 2023, 11:53 AM
It may not have been pretty down the stretch but the Nuggets lead the series 1-0 against the Lakers! Plus we have a hilarious celebrity sighting you’re gonna wanna hear about!
We've got a special guest joining us today from the Denver Broncos and the Western Conference Finals start tonight!
2 days ago
What did we learn from the Broncos on Saturday? Plus if Jokic wins a title, does he become the greatest CO athlete of all time?
3 days ago
The Nuggets are headed to the Western Conference Finals. It's an ask us anything Friday plus we have a update on Gabe Landeskog!
6 days ago
Our guesses at the NFL schedule release and we've got Game 6 tonight! Can the Nuggets close it out?
7 days ago
The Denver Nuggets are now favorites to win it all, but can they follow up a big Game 5 win with ending the Suns season in six?
8 days ago
Our reaction to the breaking Gabriel Landeskog news plus we deep dive into Game 5 with the Sun's reporter, Kellan Olson, from Arizona Sports.
9 days ago