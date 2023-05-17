Close
COFFEE BREAK

The Lakers talk is all a joke

May 17, 2023, 11:53 AM

BY


Denver Sports Host/Producer

It may not have been pretty down the stretch but the Nuggets lead the series 1-0 against the Lakers! Plus we have a hilarious celebrity sighting you’re gonna wanna hear about!

The Lakers talk is all a joke