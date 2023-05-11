Jamal Murray suddenly questionable for huge Game 6 in Phoenix

When the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns matchup for Thursday night’s Game 6, each could be without their star point guard.

Chris Paul has been missing since he left Game 2 with a groin injury but now Jamal Murray also found his way onto the injury report. Murray, who has battled a hand injury, knee problems and more this season is actually listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness.

Jamal Murray is now listed as questionable for the Nuggets due to a non-COVID illness. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) May 11, 2023

Murray is scoring 26 points per game this postseason with seven helpers and five boards a night. The Nuggets starting point guard made his return to the court this season after missing two playoff runs with a torn ACL. In on those runs, Denver was swept out of the second round by the Suns.

In the regular season the Nuggets went 10-7 in games Murray did not play. He did however play multiple times when listed on the injury report as questionable. Without Murray the Nuggets would likely slide Bruce Brown over to point guard and utilize veteran Reggie Jackson off the bench.

After a 118-102 win in Game 5, the Nuggets are up 3-2 in the series with a chance to advance on the road.

***