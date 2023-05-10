Close
DenverFan
NUGGETS

Nuggets Game 5 win lands them as favorites to win the whole enchilada

May 10, 2023, 9:51 AM | Updated: 9:51 am

MPJ, Bruce Brown...

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

After the Denver Nuggets huge 118-102 Game 5 win against the Phoenix Suns, the Mile High hoopers have overnight become the betting favorite to win the NBA title.

Five major sportsbooks; FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, PointsBet and DraftKings, all have the Nuggets with the best chance to capture the Larry O’Brien Trophy as of this writing early Wednesday morning. Some of those have the Nuggets tied as the favorite, with the Los Angeles Lakers both at +300.

The Philadelphia 76ers are just behind the two by most and are the East’s favorites after also going up 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Eight teams remain in the NBA, with the Knicks being the biggest longshots followed by the Warriors. Both New York and the reigning title winners in Golden State are down 3-1 with Game 5 on Wednesday.

Some had the Nuggets as +2000 to win it all before the season and Denver was still +1100 as recently as just before the start of the playoffs.

FiveThirtyEight gives the Nuggets the second-best chance to win it all at 21%, trailing only Philly’s 33%.

It’s hard to say if the Nuggets have ever been title favorites before, maybe when they went up 2-1 on the Lakers in the western conference final, but this is certainly a rare spot for Denver.

The Nuggets have never won a championship or even been to the NBA Finals, they’re nine wins away from their first-ever ring. On Thursday, Denver can close out the Suns in Phoenix.

 

