Peyton Manning picks an NBA player to be QB1, and the choice is obivous

Legendary Broncos QB Peyton Manning still calls Denver home.

And it’s obvious he pays attention to the local teams.

We’ve seen Manning at various Nuggets, Avalanche and Rockies games over the years, always supporting the fellow squads throughout the Mile High City.

But Manning isn’t just a fan, he’s a keen observer as well. The NBA released a video on Thursday in which Manning was asked who from an NBA team he’d take to play quarterback in the NFL. The choice is obvious, and Manning selected the correct player.

During our Finals campaign shoot, Peyton Manning tabbed the Joker as his QB1! 🃏🏈 Jokic, Denver looks to advance at 10pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ddD1h0bxhS — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2023

“You’ve got to pick one NBA player to be a quarterback? I’m going with Jokic,” Manning said. “I think he’s got the best arm in the league. Throws a lot of accurate, full-court passes. He likes to go deep.”

Manning isn’t wrong about that. The video above shows just a few of those highlights, but we’ve seen dozens of examples over the years. Jokic averaged 9.8 assists in the regular season, the highest total of his career.

“I’m not sure in the NFL he would ever throw a short pass. I think he would want to go deep every single time. He’s fun to watch,” Manning said.

That’s Manning’s sense of humor coming out, because Jokic certainly throws excellent short passes around the rim as well. We’ll see if “The Sheriff” gets out to another playoff game this year, after going to one with his best friend Brandon Stokley a season ago.

The celebrities were in the crowd for Game 5, and Manning would only add to that list. Heck, he’d be the biggest name, watching Jokic throw some more amazing passes.

