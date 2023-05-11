Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

NUGGETS

Peyton Manning picks an NBA player to be QB1, and the choice is obivous

May 11, 2023, 12:30 PM

Peyton Manning...

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Legendary Broncos QB Peyton Manning still calls Denver home.

And it’s obvious he pays attention to the local teams.

We’ve seen Manning at various Nuggets, Avalanche and Rockies games over the years, always supporting the fellow squads throughout the Mile High City.

But Manning isn’t just a fan, he’s a keen observer as well. The NBA released a video on Thursday in which Manning was asked who from an NBA team he’d take to play quarterback in the NFL. The choice is obvious, and Manning selected the correct player.

“You’ve got to pick one NBA player to be a quarterback? I’m going with Jokic,” Manning said. “I think he’s got the best arm in the league. Throws a lot of accurate, full-court passes. He likes to go deep.”

Manning isn’t wrong about that. The video above shows just a few of those highlights, but we’ve seen dozens of examples over the years. Jokic averaged 9.8 assists in the regular season, the highest total of his career.

“I’m not sure in the NFL he would ever throw a short pass. I think he would want to go deep every single time. He’s fun to watch,” Manning said.

That’s Manning’s sense of humor coming out, because Jokic certainly throws excellent short passes around the rim as well. We’ll see if “The Sheriff” gets out to another playoff game this year, after going to one with his best friend Brandon Stokley a season ago.

The celebrities were in the crowd for Game 5, and Manning would only add to that list. Heck, he’d be the biggest name, watching Jokic throw some more amazing passes.

***

Nuggets

Christian Braun...

Jake Shapiro

KSE tried to fine Christian Braun $15K for parking in bosses’ spot

It's way too early to say what Christian Braun could be in his young NBA career but turn on a Denver Nuggets game and he'll impress

13 hours ago

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic snubbed again, lands on All-NBA second team

Joel Embiid took the honors on the first team for the center position, once again besting Jokic after capturing MVP earlier this month

2 days ago

MPJ, Bruce Brown...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets Game 5 win lands them as favorites to win the whole enchilada

After the Denver Nuggets huge 118-102 Game 5 win against the Phoenix Suns, the Mile High hoopers have overnight become the betting favorite to win the NBA title

2 days ago

Bruce Brown...

DMac

In critical Game 5, the Nuggets answer the bell and deliver a message

From a pregame moment to the final buzzer, Denver answered every question that came their way, taking a 3-2 lead over Phoenix in the series

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic’s brilliant Game 5 is another step on his legendary path

The Nuggets big man scored 29, glassed 13 and threw 12 helpers as his team sped past the Suns 118-102, giving Denver a 3-2 series lead

2 days ago

Russell Wilson Sean Payton Tim Patrick...

Will Petersen

The (local) celebrities were out in full force for Nuggets and Suns Game 5

Broncos QB Russell Wilson, head coach Sean Payton and WR Tim Patrick had the best seats in the house, right next to the TNT broadcast crew

3 days ago

Peyton Manning picks an NBA player to be QB1, and the choice is obivous