NFL releases Denver Broncos schedule for 2023 season

May 11, 2023, 6:03 PM | Updated: 6:16 pm

Denver Broncos...

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

We already knew some of the the Denver Broncos’ schedule for the 2023 NFL season; but now the whole thing is here! The NFL released each team’s full schedule on Thursday, here’s the Broncos slate:

Week 1: Sept. 10 vs Las Vegas Raiders, 2:25 p.m. CBS

Week 2: Sept 17 vs Washington Commanders, 2:25 p.m. CBS

Week 3: Sept. 24 at Miami Dolphins, 11 a.m. CBS

Week 4: Oct. 1 at Chicago Bears, 11 a.m. CBS

Week 5: Oct. 8 vs New York Jets, 2:25 p.m. CBS

Week 6: Oct. 12 at Kansas City Chiefs, 6:15 p.m. Prime

Week 7: Oct. 22 vs Green Bay Packers, 2:25 p.m. CBS

Week 8: Oct. 29 vs Kansas City Chiefs, 2:25 p.m. CBS

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 13 at Buffalo Bills, 6:15 p.m. ESPN

Week 11: Nov. 19 vs Minnesota Vikings, 6:20 p.m. NBC

Week 12: Nov. 26 vs Cleveland Browns, 2:05 p.m. FOX

Week 13: Dec. 3 at Houston Texans, 2:05 p.m. CBS

Week 14: Dec. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers, 2:25 p.m., CBS

Week 15: Dec. 16/17 at Detroit Lions TBD

Week 16: Dec. 24 vs New England Patriots, 6:15 p.m. NFLN

Week 17: Dec. 31 Los Angeles Chargers, 2:25 p.m.

Week 18: Jan. 6/7 at Las Vegas Raiders TBD

Here’s a look at the preseason as well:

Game 1: at Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 10-12, Channel 20

Game 2: at San Francisco 49ers, Aug. 17-20, Channel 20

Game 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, 7 pm, Saturday, Aug. 26, Channel 20

The Broncos’ 2023 schedule, has four primetime contests, though most are later on in the season and could get flexed. The Broncos will play seven games against teams who went to the playoffs a year ago, with three played in Denver. For the third time in the last four seasons, Denver is scheduled to appear in all three of the NFL’s primetime game formats (Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.) The Broncos are one of six teams to appear on Prime Video (TNF), NBC (SNF), ESPN (MNF) and NFL Network.

***

