BRONCOS
NFL releases Denver Broncos schedule for 2023 season
May 11, 2023, 6:03 PM | Updated: 6:16 pm
We already knew some of the the Denver Broncos’ schedule for the 2023 NFL season; but now the whole thing is here! The NFL released each team’s full schedule on Thursday, here’s the Broncos slate:
Week 1: Sept. 10 vs Las Vegas Raiders, 2:25 p.m. CBS
Week 2: Sept 17 vs Washington Commanders, 2:25 p.m. CBS
Week 3: Sept. 24 at Miami Dolphins, 11 a.m. CBS
Week 4: Oct. 1 at Chicago Bears, 11 a.m. CBS
Week 5: Oct. 8 vs New York Jets, 2:25 p.m. CBS
Week 6: Oct. 12 at Kansas City Chiefs, 6:15 p.m. Prime
Week 7: Oct. 22 vs Green Bay Packers, 2:25 p.m. CBS
Week 8: Oct. 29 vs Kansas City Chiefs, 2:25 p.m. CBS
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: Nov. 13 at Buffalo Bills, 6:15 p.m. ESPN
Week 11: Nov. 19 vs Minnesota Vikings, 6:20 p.m. NBC
Week 12: Nov. 26 vs Cleveland Browns, 2:05 p.m. FOX
Week 13: Dec. 3 at Houston Texans, 2:05 p.m. CBS
Week 14: Dec. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers, 2:25 p.m., CBS
Week 15: Dec. 16/17 at Detroit Lions TBD
Week 16: Dec. 24 vs New England Patriots, 6:15 p.m. NFLN
Week 17: Dec. 31 Los Angeles Chargers, 2:25 p.m.
Week 18: Jan. 6/7 at Las Vegas Raiders TBD
Here’s a look at the preseason as well:
Game 1: at Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 10-12, Channel 20
Game 2: at San Francisco 49ers, Aug. 17-20, Channel 20
Game 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, 7 pm, Saturday, Aug. 26, Channel 20
The Broncos’ 2023 schedule, has four primetime contests, though most are later on in the season and could get flexed. The Broncos will play seven games against teams who went to the playoffs a year ago, with three played in Denver. For the third time in the last four seasons, Denver is scheduled to appear in all three of the NFL’s primetime game formats (Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.) The Broncos are one of six teams to appear on Prime Video (TNF), NBC (SNF), ESPN (MNF) and NFL Network.
***