COFFEE BREAK

In The Sports Office: Suns Game 2

May 3, 2023, 3:22 PM

BY


Denver Sports Host/Producer

The “Nuggs in four” chants were loud on Monday night!

Go behind the scenes with Rachel Vigil for Game 2!

Coffee Break

...

Rachel Vigil

DMac’s Bachelor Party

Joel Embiid won MVP, should he have? Plus we hear what Jake is going to do for his Bachelor party and how terrible DMac's was.

18 hours ago

Jamal Murray...

Rachel Vigil

Nuggets en quatre

Can the Nuggets beat the Suns... in 4? Plus we learn about Rachel's biggest fears and her childhood nickname.

2 days ago

Cale Makar...

Rachel Vigil

Funeral

A funeral for the Colorado Avalanche season and a deep dive into the Phoenix Suns

3 days ago

Colorado National Golf Club...

Rachel Vigil

Who doesn’t love a picnic

Can the Avs live to fight another day? Plus what's the x-factor for the Nuggets in the Suns series? And who do the Broncos target tonight?

6 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 29: Fans wait for the start of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Scienc...

Rachel Vigil

It’s the best day of the year for Cecil Lammey

The Avalanche's backs are up against the wall, can they win the next two in a row to save their season? And what are the chances the Broncos trade up into the first round tonight?

7 days ago

Jared Bednar...

Rachel Vigil

Loud train or quiet train

Nuggets get the job done and the Avs play a pivotal Game 5 tonight, who ya got?

8 days ago

