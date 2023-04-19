Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

ROCKIES

Rockies activate closer from injured list for rare moments they are winning

Apr 19, 2023, 10:53 AM

Daniel Bard...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Rockies are off to their worst 18-game start ever, but at least there’s some feel good ahead of Wednesday’s ballgame.

Daniel Bard, who began the season on the injured list with anxiety, was reinstated ahead of the series finale with the Pirates. Bard recorded 34 saves last season, his third with the Rockies.

Bard, a former Comeback Player of the Year, spent seven years out of major league ball as he battled the yips and eventually retired. All in all, Bard’s great play with the Rockies over the past few seasons earned him a contract extension around the trade deadline last summer.

Bard got off to a rough start ahead of this season, struggling for Team USA during the World Baseball Classic, and throwing a pitch that broke Astros star Jose Altuve’s hand. Bard admitted that situation got to him a bit when he was put on the Injured List.

Colorado native and offseason acquisition Pierce Johnson has been filling as the team’s closer, recording three saves in seven appearances with a 1.79 ERA. Bard meanwhile has kept throwing, off to the side with bullpens and down in Triple-A a few nights ago.

Sadly for the Rockies and Bard, he may not get many chances to lock down the ninth for the Rockies, who have lost more games in a row, seven, than they’ve won this entire season thus far, five. Johnson and the rest of the bullpen have been mostly fine, it’s been the Rockies starting pitching and hitting that’s pushed them off to a rough start.

***

Rockies

Jose Ureña...

Andrew Mason

Rockies hit a new low, just 18 games into the season

A seventh-consecutive loss Tuesday gave the Rockies their worst 18-game start to a season in club history.

1 day ago

Kris Bryant...

Andrew Mason

Kris Bryant hits first Rockies HR at Coors Field; too bad they were down 9-0

It took until the 17th game of Bryant’s second season in Denver before he finally hit a homer at Coors Field while wearing purple and black.

2 days ago

Kris Bryant...

104.3 The Fan

Kris Bryant wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Bryant was just the second batter of the game on Friday night, coming up in the first inning and launching his first home run of the season

2 days ago

Ryan McMahon...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Baseball: April 14, 2023

On this episode of the Mile High Baseball podcast, Jake Shapiro reviews the Colorado Rockies first homestand and how big the injury to German Marquez could be

5 days ago

Dinger...

Will Petersen

Denver Police offering up to $2,000 if you can identify fan who assaulted Dinger

The Denver Police Department tweeted on Thursday night they're looking for a suspect who's wanted for a Simple Assault

5 days ago

Coors Field vendor...

Andrew Mason

With games happening much faster, Rockies will let you drink longer

Shorter games means less time to buy alcohol. The answer for the Rockies and other teams? Extend the window in which fans can buy it.

6 days ago

Rockies activate closer from injured list for rare moments they are winning