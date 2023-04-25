Close
DenverFan
COFFEE BREAK

The negative side of Prime Time

Apr 25, 2023, 1:11 PM

BY


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Are you still confident that the Avs will advance, even with the new Nichushkin news and can the Nuggets get the job done tonight?

Coffee Break

Valeri Nichushkin...

Rachel Vigil

Where is Nichushkin?

Does it even matter that the Nuggets lost? Plus, is tonight's game a must-win for the Avs?

2 days ago

Michael Malone Jamal Murray...

Rachel Vigil

Was it a meltdown?

Can the Avalanche get back on track after going down in the series? And the Nuggets blow a 21-point but still get the W. Are we nervous about the game in Minnesota?

6 days ago

Aaron Gordon...

Rachel Vigil

AG says 15 more

This postseason will be a lot different than last for the Avs but can the Nuggets put their feet on the gas tonight?

7 days ago

Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons...

Rachel Vigil

Day two of Golfcart-gate

How realistic is it for the Avs to repeat? We're live from Ball Arena as Day 2 of Golf Cart-gate rolls on!

8 days ago

Michael Malone...

Rachel Vigil

Zen

Did last night's dominating win against the Timberwolves erase all the negative energy surrounding the Nuggets?

9 days ago

Bruce Brown...

Rachel Vigil

The playoffs are coming!!

t's Friday! You know what the means! We're a little over 48 hours until the playoffs begin!

12 days ago

