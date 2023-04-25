COFFEE BREAK
The negative side of Prime Time
Apr 25, 2023, 1:11 PM
Are you still confident that the Avs will advance, even with the new Nichushkin news and can the Nuggets get the job done tonight?
Does it even matter that the Nuggets lost? Plus, is tonight's game a must-win for the Avs?
2 days ago
Can the Avalanche get back on track after going down in the series? And the Nuggets blow a 21-point but still get the W. Are we nervous about the game in Minnesota?
6 days ago
This postseason will be a lot different than last for the Avs but can the Nuggets put their feet on the gas tonight?
7 days ago
How realistic is it for the Avs to repeat? We're live from Ball Arena as Day 2 of Golf Cart-gate rolls on!
8 days ago
Did last night's dominating win against the Timberwolves erase all the negative energy surrounding the Nuggets?
9 days ago
t's Friday! You know what the means! We're a little over 48 hours until the playoffs begin!
12 days ago