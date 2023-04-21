Mediocre class of inside linebackers does offer the Broncos options

The draft season is my favorite time of year. Now that April is here, I am going over my final rankings for this entire 2023 draft class. I’ve personally scouted over 400 players as I prepare to cover every day of the draft for Denver Sports.

Next up, I will examine the inside linebacker position. This is not a great class for the modern game. Inside linebacker has changed in recent years, largely due to the emergence of athletic move tight ends. Today’s ILB must be able to stuff the run, but playing in space when covering is a must if a player is going to play on all three downs.

The Broncos have two inside linebackers that can do a good job. Josey Jewell has always been effective against the run. However, in 2022 he made huge strides in his coverage ability. The Broncos re-signed Alex Singleton this offseason, and he is a tackling machine who is one of the most reliable players on their defense. Any player added to the position this year is likely to be for depth and as a developmental prospect. With other needs and limited picks, the only ILBs I anticipate being picked up would be from the undrafted free agents.

Here are my thoughts on the 2023 inside linebacker class.

***

Best of the Bunch

There’s not going to be an ILB taken in the first round. That doesn’t mean these top two ILBs could not immediately contribute as starters in the NFL. The talent is there for both, but they also come with question marks.

Jack Campbell (Iowa) is the best in this class. I have him rated as the no.1 ILB this year, and I love his game. He’s the type of player who knows how to “scrape and flow” with the best of them. Campbell will avoid trash and larger blockers on his way to the ball. He doesn’t attack the ball-carrier the way I’d like him to, but he’s a sound tackler who finds himself in most plays. Campbell really stands out in coverage, and he was PFF’s top-rated ILB in coverage in Power 5 Conferences.

Henry To’oto’o (Alabama) is highly regarded in the scouting community, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him go off the board as the first ILB selected in this class. However, he’s not yet the sum of his parts. To’oto’o orginally began his college career at Tennesee but struggled to make plays. He transferred to Alabama, and To’oto’o finally had a strong season in 2022. He’s fast, and he does a good job of playing fast. His mind stays ahead of the play, and To’oto’o is a sound tackler who doesn’t let his man get away. He’s not a thumper, but To’oto’o has no problem getting his hands dirty inside against the run. He will take on larger running backs, but he does need help bringing those type of backs down.

***

Call Them Maybe

Most of the ILBs in this draft will be day two and day three picks. That doesn’t mean they can’t play, it just means there are question marks about their game, their health, or their potential role in the NFL.

There are some who consider Ivan Pace Jr. (Cincinnati) as a sleeper in this class. I’m not sure if they were paying attention because Pace was fantastic for the Bearcats. Pace is small, but he’s fast and quick. When he avoids larger blockers, Pace can knife through the line and get to the ball. Pace has a high motor, and he can also get after the passer when blitzing. He’ll need to stay away from man coverage situations against tight ends, but Pace can contribute right away in the NFL.

Noah Sewell (Oregon) is built like a tank, and he plays like one too. He loves contact, but you won’t love it if you’re tackled by him. Sewell flies around the field and is like a heat-seeking missile. In addition to being a powerful tackler, Sewell is a take-on blitzer who will give running backs nightmares when it comes to trying to block him. He does play a bit out of control at times, and that leads to missed tackles. He cut his missed tackles in half last year, but Sewell still has 27 missed tackles over the last two seasons.

***

My Favorites

I’m always looking for modern inside linebackers. These players could be converted safeties as the coverage skill is needed against today’s tight ends.

Daiyan Henley (Washington State) has not been playing ILB that long. Originally at Nevada, Henley was a wide receiver before converting to defensive back and then eventually linebacker. As a graduate transfer with the Cougars, Henley did a great job improving his draft stock. He’s fast and has the length to make up ground quickly. As a former player on offense, Henley does a good job of understanding route combinations. He can break down plays quickly, and Henley flies to the football.

Jeremy Banks (Tennesee) is quick when he changes direction, and he plays with bad intentions for his opponent. He’s shot out of a cannon against the run, and Banks throws his whole body at the ball-carrier. Banks has the speed to chase down plays, and he plays hungry for making the tackle. He’s got the room to add more muscle to his frame, and I’d like to see Banks play with more discipline. He’s so hot to get to the ball that he will overrun plays, and at times it looks like he’s guessing more than showing instincts for the position. He was trending to be an early-round pick before his final season for the Volunteers (where he did not flourish). The right team could unlock the upside he used to have.

***

Overall Grade

With no inside linebacker likely to go in the first round, it’s easy to anticipate what kind of grade I’m going to give. I like some of these players, but only a couple do I love. This class of ILB gets a “C” from me.

***

