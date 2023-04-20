Close
COFFEE BREAK

Was it a meltdown?

Apr 20, 2023, 12:26 PM

BY


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Can the Avalanche get back on track after going down in the series? And the Nuggets blow a 21-point but still get the W. Are we nervous about the game in Minnesota?

Coffee Break

Aaron Gordon...

Rachel Vigil

AG says 15 more

This postseason will be a lot different than last for the Avs but can the Nuggets put their feet on the gas tonight?

2 days ago

Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons...

Rachel Vigil

Day two of Golfcart-gate

How realistic is it for the Avs to repeat? We're live from Ball Arena as Day 2 of Golf Cart-gate rolls on!

3 days ago

Michael Malone...

Rachel Vigil

Zen

Did last night's dominating win against the Timberwolves erase all the negative energy surrounding the Nuggets?

4 days ago

Bruce Brown...

Rachel Vigil

The playoffs are coming!!

t's Friday! You know what the means! We're a little over 48 hours until the playoffs begin!

7 days ago

Aaron Gordon...

Rachel Vigil

It’s all about storytelling

The Nuggets appear fully healthy for playoffs, but the stars are still battling injuries. How worried should you be before Sunday's game?

8 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid...

Rachel Vigil

McDavid really is THAT good

What did we learn from the Avs big matchup with the Oilers last night?

9 days ago

