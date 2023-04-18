According to witness, Russell Wilson’s teammate was driving golf cart

Denver Broncos fans hope Russell Wilson will be driving the team down the field at Arrowhead this fall. Last week, he and his teammates failed to drive very well at different at Arrowhead.

According to an eyewitness source, Wilson was one of several Denver Broncos players on the links on Thursday, when his golf cart flipped into a sand trap. New details are emerging about what might have happened.

Per the source, the downed vehicle was not driven by Wilson. Instead, it was All-Pro safety Justin Simmons behind the wheel, according to @Golfs_Long_Drive on Instagram, who was playing a group behind the Broncos at Arrowhead Golf Course in Littleton.

The man was one of a few people on the course during the workday. He reached out to DenverSports.com with his eyewitness account of the incident after the initial story and photo went viral.

The eyewitness also confirmed that Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell was among the pair of foursomes. Another unidentified player was also in the group.

The accident occurred on the front nine while Wilson and Simmons were looking for one of their golf balls to the left of the fairway.

“If I had to guess, I’d say it was Russ’s ball,” the eyewitness said. “Seems like they were looking for his ball all freaking day.”

After Wilson and Simmons went around the front of the fairway bunker looking for the ball, it appeared that their golf cart locked up, according to the witness. They may have triggered the GPS-tracking sensor notifying players when they approach a native area of the course not intended for cart use.

Simmons then put the cart in reverse to return to the designated area for cart travel to avoid the location-triggered slowdown, the witness explained. As he backed up, the cart went over the berm that lines the front of the bunker. At the pitched, elevated angle, the cart became unstable and flipped over into the sand, landing on the left side of the vehicle.

Fortunately, neither player appeared to be hurt. Reportedly, both men got up laughing, as other teammates playing the parallel adjacent hole came over to assure everyone emerged unscathed.

This entire situation took some time to resolve and as a result, caused a bit of a delay for the groups behind the Broncos players. At the turn, the eyewitness asked Simmons and Wilson if everyone was alright.

“Yeah, we’re good,” Simmons replied with a laugh. “Not my best moment.”

All is well that ends well, however. Wilson is even joking about the incident on social media.

The real question is did we get from the bunker to the green #PAR 😂🤣😂⛳️

Good times! 😆 https://t.co/bTzGR34QE6 pic.twitter.com/0ilVN3QbUo — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 18, 2023

