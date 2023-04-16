Russell Wilson escapes injury after mishap at local golf course

The Broncos offseason has been quiet thus far. Per Sean Payton’s promise, the team has been largely radio silent since the head coach was hired, opting not to introduce their free-agent signings via press conferences and not making players available when workouts began this week.

But it almost took a turn for the worse yesterday. Russell Wilson had a near miss that could’ve sent things careening off course.

Confirmed via sources that this is TRUE. Russell Wilson flipped a golf cart into a bunker at Arrowhead Golf Course yesterday. No one was hurt. All is well. The guess here is he didn’t see the bunker while looking for his ball and went right in 😂🤣@DenverSportsCom pic.twitter.com/repHtGY9D0 — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) April 16, 2023

On the heels of a 5-12 season, a disastrous first year in Denver, Wilson is hoping to bounce back this season. Those plans could’ve been derailed yesterday.

