Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

BLOGS

Kris Bryant hits first Rockies HR at Coors Field; too bad they were down 9-0

Apr 17, 2023, 8:06 PM | Updated: 8:07 pm

Kris Bryant...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

Three-hundred-and-ninety-six days and 179 games after Kris Bryant became the Colorado Rockies’ prize signee, the Rockies’ $182-million man finally hit a home run at Coors Field.

The big blast happened in the bottom of the third inning off Pittsburgh’s Rich Hill, who entered Monday night lugging an ego-sapping 7.20 ERA into the Pirates’ contest with the Rockies.

Hill left a 71.8-miles-per-hour curveball fat over the plate, and Bryant sent the ball 434 feet to the left-field stands.

It narrowed the Rockies’ deficit to 9-1. Kyle Freeland’s struggles and a pair of Elehuris Montero errors dug the Rockies a 9-0 hole by the third inning.

It’s not his first home run at Coors Field. He hit two at 20th and Blake while playing for the Chicago Cubs. And he has 6 home runs since joining the Rockies — all coming on the road, including one at Seattle last Friday.

Monday’s game against the Pirates was Bryant’s 33rd at home since joining the Rockies. Twenty-six of the 42 games in which he played during an injury-wrecked 2022 were at home. He’s played in seven home games this season.

The Rockies’ team-wide struggles continue, of course. But at least the wait for Bryant’s first home dinger in front of Dinger is over.

Blogs

Bowen Byram...

Jake Shapiro

Bowen Byram explains why a cop tried to kick him out of the Avs parade

First Bowen Byram helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup then the defenseman won the city of Denver's hearts

20 hours ago

Kris Bryant...

104.3 The Fan

Kris Bryant wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Bryant was just the second batter of the game on Friday night, coming up in the first inning and launching his first home run of the season

20 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy wants to change jersey numbers

Did you buy a sweet No. 10 Jerry Jeudy jersey for your favorite Denver Broncos wide out? Your merch could soon become a fun relic

20 hours ago

Cale Makar...

Will Petersen

Avalanche are the healthiest they’ve been all year on eve of the playoffs

The journey to repeat is about to begin, and the timing of everything coming together from a health perspective could not be better

20 hours ago

Dante Stills...

Cecil Lammey

The Broncos can fill their need for depth at defensive tackle in the draft

While there might not be many game wreckers in this year's class, there are plenty of run-stuffing d-tackles that could be of interest to Denver

20 hours ago

Deion Sanders...

Will Petersen

Coach Prime shares news CU football season tickets are already gone

"This is the first time in 27 years CU has sold out of season tickets (and) the ninth time season tickets have been sold out in history," Sanders said

20 hours ago

Kris Bryant hits first Rockies HR at Coors Field; too bad they were down 9-0