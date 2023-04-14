There’s a pathway for the Broncos to get into the first round of the draft

I love the NFL Draft. The stories that come out of this annual American festival are heartwarming and joyful.

However, I just look at it differently than most. Using the hard work of others, I cheat.

In addition, I only really care about cheating in the first round. Once you get deeper in the draft, it gets bizarrely complicated and almost impossible to get a firm grip on what is possible.

I have nothing but respect for those who do the real hard work. They watch thousands of hours of film. They go to the all-star games and pro days, poking and prying into the lives of future NFL stars.

When they are done with all their hard work, they give their information away for free. My favorite website, for free, compiles all that info into one tiny, condescended, easy-to-access space.

In my lackadaisical approach, I use said website to provide answers to the mysteries of the universe.

nflmockdraftdatabase.com

It bills itself as the “most comprehensive NFL mock draft experience featuring the industry’s top draft analysts and experts.” Their current total count of mock drafts?

Hold your breath for a second…

1163!

Because of the nature of how the site is assembled, it shows trends. There isn’t just one person dicatating what teams may or may not do. The blend of information and opinion is dazzling.

I won’t bore you with all the specifics. You can easily drill into it on your own. These are wormholes you can get twisted into for days on end.

Have fun!

Just know, after doing significant digging, you can find the multiverse that exists in the “Interstellar” bookcase of the draft.

Here’s the fun news: There is a path for the Broncos to get into the first round. It centers around one player and two teams.

Imagine Roger Goodell stepping to the podium.

“With the 19th/28th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select Anton Harrison, left tackle, Oklahoma.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (19th selection) and the Cincinnati Bengals (28th selection) have reasons to deal and may be open for business.

The Bucs were in cap hell as many free-agent spending, veteran-laden teams are after their short championship window closes. They dumped eight-year starter left tackle Donovan Smith. It’s a decision they weren’t thrilled with having to make but had little choice. In order to make this deal happen, you would have to hope the Bucs would favor Garett Bolles and a draft pick or receiver rather than a rookie.

The Bengals are in a different spot. Jonah Williams, their starting left tackle, has another year left on his contract. Harrison would be more of an insurance policy. The Broncos could possibly get to 28 without giving up Bolles, but likely would have to move some combination of tight end Greg Dulcich or Jerry Jeudy with draft picks. Unless, of course, the Bengals would also favor Bolles.

Again, I am just looking at the trends and not doing a detailed breakdown of cap hits and financial structures. However, both teams are leaning in the direction of selecting their new left tackle with the 19th or 28th pick. Harrison appears to be the last left tackle that will be on the board.

So why would the Broncos be looking to dump Bolles? Coming off a broken ankle that put Bolles down for last season is a significant red flag for any team. Hopefully, Bolles recovers just fine. But, it’s hard to guarantee that success.

In addition, his long suffering, yet inspirational time with the Broncos may simply be up. Trading Bolles, would be an example of moving on just a bit early than just a bit late. Depending on the football evaluation of Harrison, you could get a cheaper, better player for a longer period of time.

Nobody gets traded for high value unless they have high value, so this is not a move to belittle or denigrate Bolles. Aside from Patrick Surtain, Bolles may be the most valuable player on the Broncos.

Hope is not all lost for a first-round bid. Sean Payton has a habit of locking in on one player in each draft. He has been known to go for quality over quantity.

Anton Harrison may be his man.

***

