Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

BRONCOS

Report: Russell Wilson “beat the sunrise” for arrival back at Broncos’ HQ

Apr 11, 2023, 4:20 PM

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Broncos QB Russell Wilson is back to work.

After the worst season of his NFL career, 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis reported Wilson “beat the sunrise” for his arrival at the UCHealth Training Center on Tuesday morning. It was the first day the team could report back to headquarters, taking physicals and starting conditioning and weight lifting.

It’s the start of a new era at Dove Valley as Super Bowl winning head coach Sean Payton takes over, trying to restore order to a franchise that’s missed the playoffs seven straight seasons. Denver’s finished under .500 in each of the last six.

Payton is tasked with replacing the latest Broncos head coach to fall short, the disastrous Nathaniel Hackett. He was fired after just 15 games at the helm. It was among the shortest head-coaching stints in NFL history.

And Payton is doing things his way, as the media was not allowed inside the facility on Tuesday and no interviews will be formally conducted for the next several weeks as the Broncos’ players train and get in shape. In fact, not even the new coordinators were introduced to the Denver scribes in any official capacity after being hired in February.

That might be a good call from Payton, as last year came with a whirlwind of attention, press conferences and social media, and the Broncos finished a wildly disappointing 5-12.

To win, and win big in 2023, Wilson has to be a lot better. He made nine Pro Bowls in 10 years with Seattle before being traded to the Broncos in a blockbuster deal, but fell flat in his first season in orange and blue. If Payton can “fix” Wilson, Denver may have a chance to return to the playoffs for the first time since Super Bowl 50.

And he was ready to get to work bright and early on Tuesday, as Klis reports. Now those reps in April need to translate to victories in September and beyond.

***

Broncos

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – April 11, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: does it matter that QB Russell Wilson showed up early, the role of conditioning on the 2023 Broncos, why they continue to interview explosive players on offense, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

19 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Broncos making good on Payton’s “anonymous donors” plan

Day 1 of offseason workouts showed that the Broncos will go about their business quietly -- just as Payton said they would.

19 hours ago

Drew Lock and Noah Fant...

Andrew Mason

John Elway’s final two drafts don’t have much left from them

Three of John Elway's top four 2019 draft picks now play in Seattle, which says it all regarding his final draft years.

19 hours ago

Dre'Mont Jones...

Andrew Mason

Now a Seahawk, Dre’Mont Jones still feels disrespected by Broncos

"Denver didn’t pay me my proper respects," Jones told Seattle-area media Monday during a Zoom conference call.

2 days ago

A view of the stage prior to the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Ar...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – April 10, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: is TE the top spot on the Broncos’ NFL Draft wish list, is RB Samaje Perine going to flourish with a larger role, why Broncos HC Sean Payton said their offseason must be difficult, plus […]

2 days ago

Luke Schoonmaker...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos could be looking for RB and TE when the NFL Draft rolls around

Denver has good young players in Javonte Williams and Greg Dulcich, but bolstering their backfield and tight-end positions will be a priority

2 days ago

Report: Russell Wilson “beat the sunrise” for arrival back at Broncos’ HQ