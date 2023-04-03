Broncos hint at a uniform change that might be a bit controversial

For years, there has been talk about the Broncos making a uniform change. Seemingly since the day the team introduced the current logo, color scheme as swoosh-shaped stripe in 1997, long-time football fans in Denver have been clamoring for the franchise to go back to its roots.

A switch to the old helmet logo, which featured a horse inside of the letter D, could be in the works down the road. No one knows for sure, as the team hasn’t shot down any speculation.

A major change isn’t expected this season. But that doesn’t mean the Broncos will be trotting onto the field in their normal uniforms. A tweet by the franchise on Monday afternoon suggested that something new might be in the works.

It’s a great tease, because it leaves so much room for guessing. Clearly, something in going to change, based on the words “Debuting Fall 2023.” That much is obvious. But what might be tweaked is anyone’s guess.

Based on the graphic included in the tweet, the Broncos could be sporting a white helmet for the first time in franchise history. They’ve had brown, orange, royal blue and navy blue since the team’s inception in 1960. This would add a fifth hue to the list.

Of course, this is now possible because the NFL eliminated its rule against alternate-color helmets in 2022. They adopted the rule in 2013 for safety reasons, but scrapped it less than a decade later. Now, team’s can have alternates for throwback games, special uniforms, etc.

Something is in the works on the uniform front for the Broncos. If it’s a white helmet, it’ll be interesting to see how that goes over in Broncos Country.

***

Follow @jamesmerilatt