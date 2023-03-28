Rockies cast away prospect they acquired in Nolan Arenado trade

The five prospects the Colorado Rockies got in return for star third baseman Nolan Arenado and $50 million in 2021, is already down to three ahead of the 2023 season.

On Tuesday the Tampa Bay Rays announced that they acquired right-hander Tony Locey from the Rockies in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.

Locey, 24, is one of five players the Rockies acquired from the Cardinals in the trade that sent Nolan Arenado to St. Louis. The Cardinals also sent Austin Gomber, Elehuris Montero, Mateo Gil and Jake Sommers to the Rockies.

Locey was selected in the third round by the Cardinals out of the University of Georgia in 2019. He once had a fastball that reached 97 mph but has seen his velocity and command go. He has most often been used as a starter in the minors though that soon could change. In 2022 Locey got to Double-A but struggled with a 12.11 ERA in 35-plus innings.

Meanwhile, the Rockies lost Gil this winter to the Minor League portion of The Rule Five Draft. The highest the 22-year-old shortstop had gotten was to High-A.

Gomber and Montero are expected to be a big part of this year’s major league Rockies while Sommers is still in the minors. Gomber projects as the team’s fourth starter while Montero should be the starting third baseman, after a hot spring. Neither has seen a lot of success so far with the Rockies since the trade.

Meanwhile, Arenado had one of the better years of his career, nearly getting the NL MVP. In 2022, Arenado made his seventh All-Star Game and won his 10th consecutive Gold Glove award. He hit for a .293 average, launched 30 home runs and notched 103 RBI.

