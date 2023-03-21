Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

With Riley Dixon in, Corliss Waitman is out for Broncos at punter

Mar 21, 2023, 4:06 PM
Corliss Waitman...
(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverFan.com)
(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverFan.com)
BY
Senior Broncos Writer

Corliss Waitman had his ups and downs last year. But in the end, he settled as a mid-tier punter: 20th in gross average and 16th in net average.

That wasn’t enough to compel the Broncos to bring him back once they signed Riley Dixon. So, hours after word broke of Dixon’s return to Denver, the team withdrew its exclusive-rights tender to Waitman, making him a free agent.

That nips the notion of a Dixon-Waitman competition in the bud. Among eligible punters, Dixon finished nine spots higher than Waitman in gross average — with a career-best-48.1-yard pace last year — and three spots better in net average.

The 2022 season was Waitman’s first full season as an NFL punter after a brief stint with the Steelers in 2021. He nudged past Sam Martin to earn the job following a strong training camp, which included frequent blasts that saw hang times near or above 5.00 seconds during practice.

But Waitman struggled with consistency. His precision punting was top-notch in Week 3, helping the Broncos eke out an 11-10 win over the 49ers. He even received an honor from NBC’s Sunday Night Football crew, earning one of the game balls given on the broadcast. During too many other weeks, he couldn’t find a groove, and his hang times generally dropped over the course of the season.

Waitman is also caught up in a flurry of changes on special teams. New coaches — including assistant head coach Mike Westhoff — dot the staff. Some of the Broncos’ recent player acquisitions, including CB Tremon Smith, TE Chris Manhertz, FB Mike Burton and RB Samaje Perine, have significant special-teams experience on their ledgers.

And the Broncos aren’t standing pat. Smith could replace Montrell Washington on returners. And on Tuesday, the Broncos pipped Waitman.

***

Broncos

Riley Dixon...
Andrew Mason

Broncos bring back a former punter

Denver drafted Riley Dixon in 2016 — then jettisoned him two years later for Marquette King. Tuesday, they brought him back.
19 hours ago
Rashee Rice...
Cecil Lammey

The NFL Draft offers plenty of options for Broncos to upgrade at wideout

Denver seems intent on improving their wide receiver room, which is something they can accomplish with their limited picks in the draft
19 hours ago
Jerry Jeudy...
Will Petersen

The Broncos would be making a massive mistake by trading Jerry Jeudy

While the Broncos' brass may look at Jeudy as a trade asset, they should view it in a different lens; he's an asset to help Denver win right now
19 hours ago
Sean Payton...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – March 20, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey breaks down the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: why the Broncos checked in on WR Adam Thielen in free agency, what other spots on the roster need bolstered, a favorite in the NFL Draft, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey
2 days ago
Adam Thielen...
Andrew Mason

Broncos reached out to Adam Thielen before he signed with Panthers

The Broncos reached out to Thielen, less than one week after making a push for ex-Packers WR Allen Lazard.
2 days ago
Adam Thielen...
Cecil Lammey

The Broncos missed the boat by not pursuing this free-agent wide receiver

While Denver has done a great job of patching roster holes so far this offseason, George Paton should've pursued a wideout he's familiar with
2 days ago
With Riley Dixon in, Corliss Waitman is out for Broncos at punter