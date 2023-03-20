Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

Broncos reached out to Adam Thielen before he signed with Panthers

Mar 20, 2023, 12:19 PM | Updated: 12:19 pm
Adam Thielen...
(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
BY
Senior Broncos Writer

It’s status quo in the Broncos’ wide-receiver room at the moment. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t pursue reinforcements in the last two weeks.

And those included ex-Vikings standout Adam Thielen. As he told Pat McAfee on Monday, the Broncos were one of the teams that reached out about his services before he opted to sign with the Carolina Panthers.

Denver and Dallas were among those who reached out to Thielen.

“I had conversations with those teams and a few others,” Thielen said. “The Panthers just felt like the best fit. It all kind of worked out.”

Broncos GM George Paton was on the Vikings’ staff when Thielen first arrived and for most of his career there. Thus, it came as no surprise that, in a vaccum, the Broncos would have interest in Thielen.

However, last week, Jordan Schultz of The Score reported that the Broncos were “very aggressive” in pursuing Allen Lazard before he signed with the New York Jets. Lazard eventually signed a four-year, $44-million contract with $22 million guaranteed.

This comes in the wake of rumblings that the Broncos have fielded calls about wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Both remain with the team.

But with Thielen confirming that the Broncos reached out to him about joining forces, the Broncos continue to look very much like a club looking to shake up its wide-receiver room.

***

Broncos

Adam Thielen...
Cecil Lammey

The Broncos missed the boat by not pursuing this free-agent wide receiver

While Denver has done a great job of patching roster holes so far this offseason, George Paton should've pursued a wideout he's familiar with
12 hours ago
Zach Allen...
James Merilatt

The Broncos haven’t just been patching roster holes during free agency

While Denver has signed players that fill needs, they've also ridded the team of players who were contributing to the franchise's losing culture
12 hours ago
Jarrett Stidham...
Andrew Mason

One national pundit says the Broncos had the ‘most fascinating signing of the first week’ in free agency

In the eyes of NBC Sports' Peter King, Jarrett Stidham means Sean Payton "won't have to punt on the season" if Russell Wilson falters.
12 hours ago
Jacob Bobenmoyer...
Andrew Mason

Broncos lose a first-teamer to a division rival

Jacob Bobenmoyer moved on to the Raiders on Friday, agreeing to a three-year contract.
4 days ago
Javonte Williams...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – March 17, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: how does RB Samaje Perine perform as the starter if RB Javonte Williams is not ready Week 1, are the Broncos going to sign DL Calais Campbell, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey
4 days ago
reg Penner, Carrie Walton Penner and Rob Walton...
Will Petersen

Broncos have spent the most money in free agency so far, and it’s not close

Out of that $235.1 million in contracts the Broncos have given out this week, more than $130 million of it is guaranteed
4 days ago
Broncos reached out to Adam Thielen before he signed with Panthers