Broncos reached out to Adam Thielen before he signed with Panthers

It’s status quo in the Broncos’ wide-receiver room at the moment. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t pursue reinforcements in the last two weeks.

And those included ex-Vikings standout Adam Thielen. As he told Pat McAfee on Monday, the Broncos were one of the teams that reached out about his services before he opted to sign with the Carolina Panthers.

Denver and Dallas were among those who reached out to Thielen.

"I had conversations with the Broncos, Cowboys and a few other teams.. Carolina felt like the best fit and it worked out"@athielen19 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/0LbtZKWKJG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 20, 2023

“I had conversations with those teams and a few others,” Thielen said. “The Panthers just felt like the best fit. It all kind of worked out.”

Broncos GM George Paton was on the Vikings’ staff when Thielen first arrived and for most of his career there. Thus, it came as no surprise that, in a vaccum, the Broncos would have interest in Thielen.

However, last week, Jordan Schultz of The Score reported that the Broncos were “very aggressive” in pursuing Allen Lazard before he signed with the New York Jets. Lazard eventually signed a four-year, $44-million contract with $22 million guaranteed.

This comes in the wake of rumblings that the Broncos have fielded calls about wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Both remain with the team.

But with Thielen confirming that the Broncos reached out to him about joining forces, the Broncos continue to look very much like a club looking to shake up its wide-receiver room.

***