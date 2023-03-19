Rockies add one-time No. 1 MLB prospect to try and bolster outfield

With Charlie Blackmon fighting back issues, Randal Grichuk out for the start of the regular season, Sean Bouchard potentially lost for the year with a torn biceps and Kris Bryant’s balky back always a concern, the Rockies’ outfield needed reinforcement.

To that end, they signed Jurickson Profar on Sunday to a one-year, $7.75 million deal. The contract and terms were first reported by the New York Post.

The addition of the ex-San Diego Padre has been rumored for some time. Rumblings of the Rockies’ interest in Profar first stirred earlier this month, with The Denver Post reporting that the team could add Profar.

Over the course of his career, Profar has played in every spot other than pitcher and catcher. As recently as 2021, he played first base, second base and all three outfield spots for the Padres. But last year, he settled in as a left fielder in San Diego. He worked in left field during 146 of his 152 games played last year.

Profar had a solid campaign as the Padres’ everyday left fielder. His OPS+ of 111 was the second-best of his career. Profar’ s .243 average and .723 OPS were the second-best figures of his career, with the exception of the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

He is also a plus player with the glove, and should provide the Rockies stability in left field. But he could also project as a leadoff hitter.

That said, the Rockies have to get him into the United States first. The Denver Gazette reported Sunday that Profar remains out of the country. But he should be up to speed, as the Curaçao native recently played for The Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic. Profar went 3-for-13 with a solo home run for the Netherlands, which bowed out as one of three losers of a five-way tiebreaker at 2-2 during group-stage play in Taichung, Taiwan.

A decade ago, Profar was the No. 1 prospect in baseball, as evaluated by Baseball America. His career to date has not reached those massive expectations. But he’s a solid, reliable presence, and in a blizzard of injuries, that’s something the Rockies desperately need as the regular season nears.

