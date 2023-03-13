Close
DenverFan
BRONCOS

Report: Broncos re-signing one of their own key defenders from 2022

Mar 13, 2023, 5:15 PM
Alex Singleton...
(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Broncos made four moves on offense to kick off free agency on Monday.

Now, they’re re-signing one of their own in their first defensive move.

9NEWS / 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis is reporting linebacker Alex Singleton will be back in Denver in 2023 and beyond.

Singleton was indeed a tackling machine for the Broncos, racking up 163 tackles while playing in all 17 games. He started 12 of them, and was a key piece in particular after Jonas Griffith went down for the season.

Singleton played in Denver on a one-year, $1.15 million deal in 2022, so this is a nice raise for him. Once again it’ll be Singleton, Josey Jewell and Griffith in the middle of the defense for the Broncos next year.

GM George Paton and new head coach Sean Payton have had a wild Monday, filling needs at left guard, right tackle, backup QB and run-blocking tight end. The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group has given out more than $170 million worth of deals and about $95 million guaranteed.

