Report: Hackett flew to California to meet with Rodgers about joining Jets

Mar 7, 2023, 8:39 PM | Updated: 8:54 pm
(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

One year later, someone else might be pulling off the Broncos’ old plan.

Former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who many think was hired in Denver to lure Aaron Rodgers, is now with the New York Jets. And he’s reportedly part of a contingent from the team that flew to California to meet with the Packers’ QB and likely recruit him.

When the Broncos hired Hackett away from Green Bay, it was one of the worst kept secrets they had interest in Rodgers. However, the quarterback and the team worked out their issues and the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson from Seattle just hours later.

Hackett and Wilson tried to mesh their offenses, and it never worked. Denver had one of the worst units in the history of football, and Hackett was canned after just 15 games. He didn’t take long to find a new gig, landing as the Jets’ OC about a month later.

Now they’re joining the Rodgers’ sweepstakes as his relationship with the Packers appears to be officially fried. Hackett by no means “earned” another coordinator job, given how bad his offense was in Denver, but it’s well-known he and Rodgers have a great relationship.

Is that why New York hired Hackett? It’s looking more and more likely, as they’re trusting him to be part of the recruiting pitch. We’ll see if it works, but the Broncos are stuck with Wilson, apparently one-year too early on Rodgers finally leaving Green Bay.

Report: Hackett flew to California to meet with Rodgers about joining Jets