BRONCOS

Broncos’ free agent wish list, and potentially Sean Payton’s, just got shorter

Mar 3, 2023, 4:14 PM
Josh Jacobs...
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

We’ll never know if Sean Payton’s casual flirting with Josh Jacobs at the Super Bowl would have worked.

The Broncos head coach ended up on the same interview set with the Raiders running back down in Arizona — and had some kind words about the free agent to be.

“He was always consistently playing well and so I’m glad he’s a free agent. I encourage everyone to look at him… get him out of the West, maybe we look at him,” Payton said at the time.

Well, those dreams are dead, after NFL Network reported on Friday the Raiders will use the franchise tag on Jacobs and retain his rights in 2023, should they not reach a long-term contract agreement.

That idea of Jacobs in a Broncos uniform sounded pretty nice, especially after the former Alabama star crushed Denver over the years. In 2022 alone, Jacobs ran for more than 100 yards in both games against the Broncos. He went for 144 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4 as he continued to torture the guys in orange and blue.

Jacobs finished the season with more than 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns, so Denver will have to try to find a way to stop him next year and potentially beyond. It also means the Broncos will have to look elsewhere to fill their own needs at running back.

GM George Paton did say earlier this week Javonte Williams could be healthy for Week 1 after shredding his knee last season, so that’d be a huge boost.

If not, could Denver take a big swing at a guy like Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders or Kareem Hunt? Perhaps. Or maybe they just bring back Latavius Murray who was good in 2022 and has Payton connections from his time in New Orleans.

Regardless, Jacobs won’t fill that void, and even worse, he’ll remain in the AFC West.

***

Broncos’ free agent wish list, and potentially Sean Payton’s, just got shorter