Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic accomplishes feat no other Denver Nuggets player ever has

Mar 2, 2023, 2:19 PM
Nikola Jokic...
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The NBA’s back-to-back MVP is looking to be named the league’s best player for a third-straight season and in his campaign has been named the western conference’s top performer for a second-straight month.

Nikola Jokic has been named Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in February, the NBA announced Thursday.

Jokic averaged 22.6 points, 14.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists while shooting 64.2% from the field and 50.0% from three in 11 games during February. The Nuggets were 9-2 in the span and lead the west with a 44-16 record on the season.

Of those 11 games in February, Jokic recorded eight triple-doubles adding to his league-leading total of 24 on the season. Denver is undefeated in those stat-stuffing efforts by their big man.

Jokic and Wilt Chamberlain are the only centers in NBA history to record eight or more triple-doubles in a single month. Jokic is looking to become the third player in NBA history (Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook) to average a triple-double for a season and joined those two as the only players to even accomplish the feat in three consecutive months.

On top of the total numbers, Jokic is having a mind-boggling efficient season, riding a 49-game streak of shooting 50% or better, the second-longest active streak in the NBA (Robert Williams), and third longest streak in NBA history. Jokic is shooting 63.3% from the field, 39.8% from deep and 82.2% from the line this season and has a chance to become the first player in NBA history to shoot 60% or better from the field, 40% or better from deep and 80% or better from the stripe.

Jokic is still runaway favorite to win the NBA’s MVP award for a third-straight season.

***

Nuggets

Michael Malone Nikola Jokic...
Will Petersen

Michael Malone absolutely owns the lame critics of MVP Nikola Jokic

"Maybe they're just tired of this player, this non-athletic player from Sombor, Serbia who continues to kick everybody's ass," Malone said
20 hours ago
Bruce Brown...
DMac

Bruce Brown helps the Nuggets win often, almost stole one for the Avs too

Above center ice Nuggets' swiss army knife, Bruce Brown was shown wolfing down a bucket of popcorn sitting in stands wearing his Avs sweater
2 days ago
Nikola Jokic...
James Merilatt

The Jokic MVP debate takes an ugly turn in latest Perkins commentary

On ESPN's "First Take," Kendrick Perkins fires back at J.J. Redick by claiming that Nikola Jokic is a two-time MVP because of his race
2 days ago
Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon...
James Merilatt

J.J. Redick says what everyone needs to hear about Nikola Jokic

The 15-year NBA veteran and current ESPN analyst went in on the naysayers, defending the greatness of the Nuggets center
3 days ago
Bones Hyland...
DMac

Bones Hyland’s return to Ball was full of drama as Nuggets blitz Clips in OT

It is too early to write off a talented young player like Bones Hyland, but Sunday may have been the last time his return to Denver matters
4 days ago
Jamal Murray...
Jake Shapiro

Nuggets Jamal Murray gives a date for when he’ll be back from knee injury

Denver Nuggets fans can take a huge deep breath coming out of the All-Star Break, Jamal Murray is on the mend
9 days ago
Nikola Jokic accomplishes feat no other Denver Nuggets player ever has