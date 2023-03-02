Nikola Jokic accomplishes feat no other Denver Nuggets player ever has

The NBA’s back-to-back MVP is looking to be named the league’s best player for a third-straight season and in his campaign has been named the western conference’s top performer for a second-straight month.

Nikola Jokic has been named Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in February, the NBA announced Thursday.

Jokic averaged 22.6 points, 14.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists while shooting 64.2% from the field and 50.0% from three in 11 games during February. The Nuggets were 9-2 in the span and lead the west with a 44-16 record on the season.

Of those 11 games in February, Jokic recorded eight triple-doubles adding to his league-leading total of 24 on the season. Denver is undefeated in those stat-stuffing efforts by their big man.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. pic.twitter.com/6eoJgs4IdZ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 2, 2023

Jokic and Wilt Chamberlain are the only centers in NBA history to record eight or more triple-doubles in a single month. Jokic is looking to become the third player in NBA history (Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook) to average a triple-double for a season and joined those two as the only players to even accomplish the feat in three consecutive months.

On top of the total numbers, Jokic is having a mind-boggling efficient season, riding a 49-game streak of shooting 50% or better, the second-longest active streak in the NBA (Robert Williams), and third longest streak in NBA history. Jokic is shooting 63.3% from the field, 39.8% from deep and 82.2% from the line this season and has a chance to become the first player in NBA history to shoot 60% or better from the field, 40% or better from deep and 80% or better from the stripe.

Jokic is still runaway favorite to win the NBA’s MVP award for a third-straight season.

