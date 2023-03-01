Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
NUGGETS

J.J. Redick says what everyone needs to hear about Nikola Jokic

Feb 28, 2023, 5:53 PM
Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon...
Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images
BY
Editor of Denver Sports

At times, it seems like no one outside of Colorado understands the greatness of Nikola Jokic. Despite winning back-to-back MVP awards, the Nuggets center is oft-maligned by members of the national media.

In the last 24 hours, however, that has started to change. Most notably former NBA player and current ESPN basketball analyst J.J. Redick has come to the defense of Jokic.

First, Redick went off on the haters during an episode of his podcast, “The Old Man and the Three.” Warning: This clip contains on NSFW word.

Then, the 15-year NBA veteran went after his co-host on “First Take.” Redick found Kendrick Perkins’ notion of Jokic “padding his stats” to be a ludicrous one.

Nuggets fans have been saying this for years. It’s nice to hear a national analyst repeat the sentiment. But it’s most refreshing to hear one as frustrated by the naysayers as everyone in Denver has been for quite some time.

***

Nuggets

Bones Hyland...
DMac

Bones Hyland’s return to Ball was full of drama as Nuggets blitz Clips in OT

It is too early to write off a talented young player like Bones Hyland, but Sunday may have been the last time his return to Denver matters
2 days ago
Jamal Murray...
Jake Shapiro

Nuggets Jamal Murray gives a date for when he’ll be back from knee injury

Denver Nuggets fans can take a huge deep breath coming out of the All-Star Break, Jamal Murray is on the mend
7 days ago
Nikola Jokic...
Mike Evans

The Nuggets should have only one response to getting slighted by the NBA

The best team in the Western Conference was ignored and disrespected during All-Star Weekend, which should provide ample motivation
7 days ago
Bones Hyland, Coach Malone...
DMac

Did a disgruntled Bones Hyland make a good point about Michael Malone?

When is it on the athlete more than the coach when it comes to a relationship—and what should the Nuggets learn from the Bones Hyland mess
12 days ago
Nikola Jokic MVP...
Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic is the runaway MVP favorite in a new very accurate poll

Nikola Jokic has separated from the pack and is a clear favorite to win his third straight Michael Jordan NBA Most Valuable Player Award
13 days ago
Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon...
DMac

Don’t you dare complain about this year’s Denver Nuggets

Complaining about anything regarding the Denver Nuggets right now is like complaining about snow on Christmas
13 days ago
J.J. Redick says what everyone needs to hear about Nikola Jokic