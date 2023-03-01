J.J. Redick says what everyone needs to hear about Nikola Jokic

At times, it seems like no one outside of Colorado understands the greatness of Nikola Jokic. Despite winning back-to-back MVP awards, the Nuggets center is oft-maligned by members of the national media.

In the last 24 hours, however, that has started to change. Most notably former NBA player and current ESPN basketball analyst J.J. Redick has come to the defense of Jokic.

First, Redick went off on the haters during an episode of his podcast, “The Old Man and the Three.” Warning: This clip contains on NSFW word.

Nikola Jokić haters should watch this rant from @jj_redick pic.twitter.com/083gAQH5Jj — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) February 27, 2023

Then, the 15-year NBA veteran went after his co-host on “First Take.” Redick found Kendrick Perkins’ notion of Jokic “padding his stats” to be a ludicrous one.

Nuggets fans have been saying this for years. It’s nice to hear a national analyst repeat the sentiment. But it’s most refreshing to hear one as frustrated by the naysayers as everyone in Denver has been for quite some time.

