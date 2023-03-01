Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
AVALANCHE

Avs superstar Nathan MacKinnon adds more hardware to his trophy case

Mar 1, 2023, 12:44 PM
Samuel Girard and Nathan MacKinnon...
Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Avalanche are scorching hot and the NHL is taking notice.

On Wednesday, superstar center Nathan MacKinnon was awarded Second Star of the month by the league for his play in February. It’s his fifth time earning the honor as one of the three stars of the month in his career, by far the most of any player in Avalanche history.

MacKinnon had a huge February as the Avs went 7-1-2 to climb up the Western Conference standings and make a push toward the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. They sit just three points back of Vegas, with two games in hand. The field is crowded, but Colorado can easily climb to the top.

MacKinnon finished the month with 17 points, netting nine goals and adding eight assists. That’s good for a cool 1.7 points per game, which was second in the NHL during that time. He scored game-winning goals against both the Panthers (Feb. 11) and the Wild (Feb. 15). MacKinnon finished second in the league with 56 shots on goal.

The First Star went to Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, with Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark earning Third Star honors.

The Avs are back in action on Wednesday night, hosting the Devils at Ball Arena. It’s a potential Stanley Cup Final preview, the same two teams that met for the best trophy in sports in 2001. Colorado took that series in seven games, an all-time classic with defenseman Ray Bourque finally hoisting Lord Stanley’s.

***

Avalanche

Lars Eller...
Will Petersen

Avalanche trade for a center who once scored a goal to secure Stanley Cup

Lars Eller has been in the league for 14 years, scoring 160 goals and adding 204 assists; his most famous came against Vegas in 2018
16 hours ago
Jack Johnson...
DMac

Red hot Avs get lift from Johnson, stay rolling behind Rantanen, Georgiev

The Avs are one of the hottest teams in the league—they're once again the favorite to come out of the west and among the most dangerous teams in the NHL
3 days ago
Jack Johnson...
Will Petersen

Johnson thrilled to be back with Avs, MacKinnon and Rantanen also excited

"I'm just trying to be a piece like last year and just help out as much as I can and help this team get to the ultimate prize again," Johnson said
3 days ago
Nathan MacKinnon...
DMac

Nathan MacKinnon wants to fight and that’s the best news for the Avs

Nathan MacKinnon is sandpaper: rough but necessary to smooth things out, abrasive yet turns unfinished works to polished gems
4 days ago
Jack Johnson...
Jake Shapiro

Avalanche trade to get back key Stanley Cup contributor from last year

Avs brass picked up a familiar face—Jack Johnson is coming back to Colorado for Andreas Englund, who is headed to the Blackhawks
4 days ago
Nazem Kadri...
DMac

Playoff hero Nazem Kadri returns tonight, as the Avs host the Flames

While a great player, the star was never far from controversy, a reputation he overcame during last year's run to a Stanley Cup title in Colorado
5 days ago
Avs superstar Nathan MacKinnon adds more hardware to his trophy case