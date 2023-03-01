Avs superstar Nathan MacKinnon adds more hardware to his trophy case

The Avalanche are scorching hot and the NHL is taking notice.

On Wednesday, superstar center Nathan MacKinnon was awarded Second Star of the month by the league for his play in February. It’s his fifth time earning the honor as one of the three stars of the month in his career, by far the most of any player in Avalanche history.

MacKinnon had a huge February as the Avs went 7-1-2 to climb up the Western Conference standings and make a push toward the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. They sit just three points back of Vegas, with two games in hand. The field is crowded, but Colorado can easily climb to the top.

MacKinnon finished the month with 17 points, netting nine goals and adding eight assists. That’s good for a cool 1.7 points per game, which was second in the NHL during that time. He scored game-winning goals against both the Panthers (Feb. 11) and the Wild (Feb. 15). MacKinnon finished second in the league with 56 shots on goal.

The First Star went to Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, with Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark earning Third Star honors.

The Avs are back in action on Wednesday night, hosting the Devils at Ball Arena. It’s a potential Stanley Cup Final preview, the same two teams that met for the best trophy in sports in 2001. Colorado took that series in seven games, an all-time classic with defenseman Ray Bourque finally hoisting Lord Stanley’s.

***