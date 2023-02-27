Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

The new Broncos RB coach worked with both Hunt, Montgomery in college

Feb 27, 2023, 12:10 PM | Updated: 12:29 pm
Kareem Hunt...
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Running back could be a priority for the Broncos in free agency next month.

With promising young star Javonte Williams shredding his knee in Week 4 of the 2022 season against the Raiders, Denver may need someone else to carry the load, especially early on. And while Latavius Murray was solid to end the year, he’s a free agent. He has connections with new head coach Sean Payton, but the Broncos would need to hammer out a fresh deal.

And what if GM George Paton aims to sign a bigger name? Well, there are two obvious ones to keep an eye on after some news broke on Monday morning. The team will hire Lou Ayeni to be their running backs coach, according to multiple reports. Ayeni isn’t a household name, but has a good reputation after more than a decade of coaching college running backs.

How about this? Ayeni coached Kareem Hunt at Toledo in 2013 and David Montgomery with Iowa State from 2016-2017. Both are very solid NFL backs, with Hunt ranked as the No. 6 free agent running back by CBS Sports and Montgomery as No. 5.

Hunt had a bit of a down year with the Browns in 2022, but his opportunities were limited because he backed up arguably the best back in the league in Nick Chubb. Montgomery rushed for more than 800 yards with the Bears, a milestone he’s hit in all four of his pro seasons.

Ayeni’s making a leap from college to the NFL, and that happens all the time. But consider he knows two of the top-6 free agent running backs on the market, and the move makes you think a little further. Perhaps Payton and Paton hope Ayeni can help lure either Hunt or Montgomery, perhaps it’s a coincidence.

Regardless, Payton’s staff is now essentially complete, with Ayeni a late addition to a group that largely came together late last week.

***

Broncos

Joe Lombardi...
DMac

The grade is in for Sean Payton’s Broncos coaching staff hires

You can't escape the getting-to-know-you vibes that keep you awake all night at your first sleepover, but we do need to exercise patience
12 hours ago
Julius Brents...
Cecil Lammey

Broncos looking for diamonds in the rough at the scouting combine

In a year when they have limited picks, without their first selection coming until No. 68, Denver is going to be searching for steals in Indy
12 hours ago
Russell Wilson...
James Merilatt

Relax, Broncos Country; the “fixing” of Russell Wilson might be complete

Last week's blockbuster story about the 2022 Broncos season in The Athletic provided plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the QB
12 hours ago
Mason Crosby...
Andrew Mason

If the Broncos add kicker competition, it’s unlikely to be in free agency

Former CU Buff Mason Crosby is poised to hit the market, but in general, the Broncos are better off sticking with Brandon McManus.
2 days ago
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 27: A Denver Broncos helmet sits on the bench before the start of ...
Andrew Mason

Broncos’ overhaul of their athletic training and sports-medicine operations continues

Denver hired a new vice president of player health and performance — and it’s someone who worked with Sean Payton in New Orleans.
4 days ago
Nathaniel Hackett Russell Wilson...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – February 24, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Follow @CecilLammey
4 days ago
The new Broncos RB coach worked with both Hunt, Montgomery in college