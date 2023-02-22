Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BUFFS

The oddsmakers aren’t buying into the Coach Prime hype at CU

Feb 22, 2023, 1:34 PM
Deion Sanders...
Photo by Matthew Jonas/MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Deion Sanders has reinvigorated the Colorado Buffaloes football program, bringing star recruits and attention to Boulder for the first time in years.

Coach Prime is trying to turn around the squad, which only won once last season. That 2022 campaign began with a blowout 38-13 loss to TCU in Boulder, which ended up being CU’s second-closest loss of the year. The Horned Frogs went on to the national championship game and will open up back in Fort Worth, hosting the Buffs.

An initial gambling line is finally out on the game, marking the Buffs as 17.5-point underdogs.

It may be hard to know exactly who will be playing for the Buffs at this point with how many transfers Coach Prime has brought in and expects to even add a few more. And while TCU should have a great team, they’ll be without Heisman candidate quarterback Max Duggan, who is seeking to be picked in the NFL Draft.

Oddsmakers and folks are interested in how the line moves should have a better idea of this Buffs team next month when Coach Prime will host his first practices in Boulder. Maybe folks will be a bit nicer about their chances against Nebraska once the Week 2 home-opening bout gets nearer.

Following the Cornhuskers, CU will host Colorado State, followed by two tough Pac-12 matchups—making for a brutal five-game start to the Sanders era. Most oddsmakers have the Buffs win total set at 4.5 for this coming fall.

***

Buffs

Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs’ Deion Sanders steals spotlight on Super Bowl Radio Row

The Big Game isn’t until Sunday, but one of the major talking points of Thursday was Deion Sanders’ tour of Radio Row. The new Colorado Buffaloes head coach is unsurprisingly in Arizona, after a few big weeks of recruiting. Coach Prime and his family will already be part of the Super Bowl, starring in a […]
14 days ago
Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs Deion Sanders and family star in Super Bowl commercial

The new head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes already crashed the College Football Championship and he'll be crashing the Super Bowl too
20 days ago
Demouy Kennedy...
Jake Shapiro

Buffs land former four-star Crimson Tide linebacker in Signing Day surprise

The Colorado Buffaloes made a somewhat unexpected splash on Wednesday's Signing Day, getting Demouy Kennedy to announce his commitment
22 days ago
Lil Wayne, Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

Lil Wayne stunned by CU’s lockeroom as Coach Prime offers late night tour

Lil Wayne toured and was blown away by parts of Colorado's football headquarters on the eve of signing day, getting a look from Deion Sanders
22 days ago
Joel Klatt...
Jake Shapiro

Joel Klatt expects Deion Sanders’ CU Buffs to compete for playoff soon

Former Buffs quarterback turned star commentator Joel Klatt sees a path and laid it out on his college football podcast on Monday
1 month ago
Cormani McClain...
Jake Shapiro

Coach Prime strikes gold again, gets another five-star and top CB in USA

After a ton of drama, Cormani McClain will be a member of the Colorado Buffaloes come this fall, playing for Deion Sanders
1 month ago
The oddsmakers aren’t buying into the Coach Prime hype at CU