The oddsmakers aren’t buying into the Coach Prime hype at CU

Deion Sanders has reinvigorated the Colorado Buffaloes football program, bringing star recruits and attention to Boulder for the first time in years.

Coach Prime is trying to turn around the squad, which only won once last season. That 2022 campaign began with a blowout 38-13 loss to TCU in Boulder, which ended up being CU’s second-closest loss of the year. The Horned Frogs went on to the national championship game and will open up back in Fort Worth, hosting the Buffs.

An initial gambling line is finally out on the game, marking the Buffs as 17.5-point underdogs.

FanDuel posted some CFB openers today. The #CUBuffs are 17.5-point underdogs at TCU in Week 1 and 7-point dogs to Nebraska in Week 2. pic.twitter.com/q1V9MPBZ7k — Chase Howell (@chasehowell__) February 22, 2023

It may be hard to know exactly who will be playing for the Buffs at this point with how many transfers Coach Prime has brought in and expects to even add a few more. And while TCU should have a great team, they’ll be without Heisman candidate quarterback Max Duggan, who is seeking to be picked in the NFL Draft.

Oddsmakers and folks are interested in how the line moves should have a better idea of this Buffs team next month when Coach Prime will host his first practices in Boulder. Maybe folks will be a bit nicer about their chances against Nebraska once the Week 2 home-opening bout gets nearer.

Following the Cornhuskers, CU will host Colorado State, followed by two tough Pac-12 matchups—making for a brutal five-game start to the Sanders era. Most oddsmakers have the Buffs win total set at 4.5 for this coming fall.

